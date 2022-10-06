 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘He feels irreparably broken’ - Twitter reacts to Broncos-Colts stinker, Russell Wilson’s awful game

By Mookie Alexander
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It’s fitting that Richard Sherman was at the analyst desk for Amazon Prime, because no game in the history of this series aligns more closely to his old ‘Thursday Night Poopfest’ statement than what we just witnessed.

The Denver Broncos lost to the Indianapolis Colts in a 12-9 overtime stinker, and basically any sensible person could pin a lot of this loss on Russell Wilson. He threw two back-breaking 4th quarter interceptions in field goal range with Denver nursing a 9-6 lead, and the second one in particular was a real killer because a first down would’ve clinched victory. Instead, either Wilson or Nathaniel Hackett (or both) got greedy and went for a touchdown and it backfired. Indy tied it up at 9-9 after the second interception, took the lead in overtime, and tightened up in the red zone for the W. More on that later.

Both offenses were rancid, both quarterbacks looked washed up, and yet we all watched because many of us are football addicts who don’t know how to look away. You know it’s bad when Broncos fans left at the end of regulation.

I guess you can say that given the draft pick situation as part of the trade, Russell Wilson once again came through in the clutch for the Seahawks.

There was a lot of in-game and post-game content on Twitter that kept us entertained when the actual football left a stench that could be smelled worldwide.

And yes, it’s not lost on many that KJ Hamler had at least a first down and likely a winning touchdown if Wilson ever bothered to look his way.

We wrap this up with a shoutout to a gambler and a tweeter for being prophetic. Presumably only one of them actually won money, though.

