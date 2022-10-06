‘He feels irreparably broken’ - Twitter reacts to Broncos-Colts stinker, Russell Wilson’s awful game

It’s fitting that Richard Sherman was at the analyst desk for Amazon Prime, because no game in the history of this series aligns more closely to his old ‘Thursday Night Poopfest’ statement than what we just witnessed.

The Denver Broncos lost to the Indianapolis Colts in a 12-9 overtime stinker, and basically any sensible person could pin a lot of this loss on Russell Wilson. He threw two back-breaking 4th quarter interceptions in field goal range with Denver nursing a 9-6 lead, and the second one in particular was a real killer because a first down would’ve clinched victory. Instead, either Wilson or Nathaniel Hackett (or both) got greedy and went for a touchdown and it backfired. Indy tied it up at 9-9 after the second interception, took the lead in overtime, and tightened up in the red zone for the W. More on that later.

Both offenses were rancid, both quarterbacks looked washed up, and yet we all watched because many of us are football addicts who don’t know how to look away. You know it’s bad when Broncos fans left at the end of regulation.

I guess you can say that given the draft pick situation as part of the trade, Russell Wilson once again came through in the clutch for the Seahawks.

There was a lot of in-game and post-game content on Twitter that kept us entertained when the actual football left a stench that could be smelled worldwide.

Objectively one of the worst NFL games ever televised.



Holy — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) October 7, 2022

Thursday Night Football after giving us the worst football game of all-time pic.twitter.com/dBSDw2kaCF — Preston Moore (@prestoncmoore) October 7, 2022

This may be the worst game I’ve ever seen and I was at the 6-3 Bills v Browns game of ‘09. I at least knew what I was signing up for with a Trent Edwards-Derek Anderson match up — Back Home Bill (@BrotherBill716) October 7, 2022

Everyone saying this is one of the worst games they’ve watched? my brother in christ this isn’t even the worst Broncos game this season — Robby (@Robby_NFL) October 7, 2022

Can Amazon add an extra broadcast channel that is just a camera on Richard Sherman as he watches Russ play badly — Grave Raspookio (@DrawPlayDave) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson: Broncos Country Lets Ride



The Ride: pic.twitter.com/l3ZL0hpUYs — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) October 7, 2022

Broncos fans in week 1: How DARE you boo Russell Wilson when he plays against his former team?



Broncos fans every week since then: pic.twitter.com/nn8GzxDGnD — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson just threw a punt…



This shit bowl just got even worse pic.twitter.com/Tli8JCWKxQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 7, 2022

You know what we're really finding out? Pete Carroll protected Russell Wilson from A TON of flak — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson was wise to sign that contract before playing a single game for the Broncos — Parker (@ParkerLewes) October 7, 2022

"He feels irreparably broken.” @robertmays and @Nate_Tice react to another disastrous showing from Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense in a primetime game.



Full conversation: https://t.co/cbi0BNC87B pic.twitter.com/6pLOJSCiD4 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson vs Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/TaI5rVcPSK — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) October 7, 2022

I’m waiting for a call from the @broncos about the deal they got with @seahawks. — Jesse Jones (@JesseKIRO7) October 7, 2022

I coulda done that — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) October 7, 2022

Finally realizing what you needed all along ‍♂️ — Uchenna Nwosu (@UchennaN_42) October 7, 2022

And yes, it’s not lost on many that KJ Hamler had at least a first down and likely a winning touchdown if Wilson ever bothered to look his way.

It’s single high man at the 5 yard line, and you don’t even LOOK at the pick route up top, before coming to the back line dig?



And you throw at the guy that JUST picked you off in the end zone? https://t.co/XjMMM5yco6 — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) October 7, 2022

"It's a late, lazy throw into the middle."



"His eyes were in the wrong spot."



Ryan Fitzpatrick on Russell Wilson's incomplete 4th down throw. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 7, 2022

We wrap this up with a shoutout to a gambler and a tweeter for being prophetic. Presumably only one of them actually won money, though.

A bettor put $100 on no touchdown to be scored tonight (+10000)



Potential Payout: $10,100 pic.twitter.com/mHqkBsBcZF — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 7, 2022