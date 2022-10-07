Pre-Snap Reads 10/7: Go Mariners!

#goms

Seahawks News

Re-visiting the Rashaad Penny pick now that he's one of the top RBs in the NFL

Seaside Joe 1310/1311

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Gives 'Big Credit' To Rookie Offensive Tackles - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks may have found their offensive tackles of the future in rookies Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross.

Seahawks at Saints spread, odds, picks: Expert predictions for Week 5 NFL game - The Athletic

See odds, TV information and expert predictions for the Saints vs. Seahawks Week 5 NFL game.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Sidney Rice Enters the Wine Industry

Seahawks Legend Sidney Rice is testing the waters in the wine industry in his latest post-game life venture.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at Saints

The Seahawks look to build off a great week for the offense, while the defense has some things to clean up.

Wyman's Seahawks Takeaways: Is Geno Smith the NFC West's best QB? - Seattle Sports

During his latest takeaways video, Dave Wyman discussed the play of Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Seattle's struggling defense and much more.

Seahawks Football 101: How Geno audible leads to huge Penny TD - Seattle Sports

Former NFL LB Dave Wyman breaks down how Geno Smith's audible led to a long Rashaad Penny touchdown for the Seahawks in Detroit.

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the first quarter of Seahawks' 2022 season

Grade: A-plus Running back Finally given some room to run, Rashaad Penny has picked up where he left off last season, and the Seahawks in the last two games have gone from having the NFL’s worst rushing attack to 13th this week. Rookie Kenneth Walker III has shown promising signs, and that he’s still learning. Depth is an issue, though, with Travis Homer out at least three more games because of a rib injury.

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating

Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Dallas Cowboys Defense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite throwing for 254 yards, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed a pick-six and lost a fumble en route to a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Rams’ 7 most disappointing players: Allen Robinson heads underwhelming - Turf Show Times

Are Allen Robinson, Joseph Noteboom, and others holding LA back from another championship run?

Valleyballers - Revenge of the Birds

Matt Burke, the Arizona Cardinals new defensive line coach, is creating a volleyball team of pass swatters, as evidenced by this brilliantly timed leap with his hands high in the air by J.J. Watt. Watt was able to deflect Baker Mayfield’s timing throw into the hands of teammate Dennis Gardeck for the interception which helped to seal up the Cardinals 26-16 come from behind win at Bank of America Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals Thursday Notebook: Hollywood Returns - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Marquise Brown, Kelvin Beachum and Zach Ertz returned to practice today for the Arizona Cardinals. More notes from practice today:

How the 49ers are Wasting Brandon Aiyuk's Talents - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers are wasting Bradon Aiyuk's talents as a wide receiver.

49ers News: Is the offense good enough to win a Super Bowl? - Niners Nation

How bad can an offense be and still win a Super Bowl?

Around The NFL

Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ trash-talking Goliath-slayer, is ready for his moment - The Athletic

Once a 5-foot-9 varsity QB and a 19-year-old who beat the nation's No. 2 team, Pickett isn’t afraid to dream big and tell everyone about it.

Denver Broncos' fourth-down failure gives Richard Sherman flashbacks

Russell Wilson had the Broncos in a fourth-and-1 deep in Colts' territory in overtime. The ending was something former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman could relate to.

Colts outlast Broncos in overtime in touchdown-less Thursday night struggle

Yards, points and momentum were hard to come by, but the Colts were able to do just enough late to topple the Broncos.

Inside Kelly Kleine's football journey, from Vikings to Broncos

From a college internship with the Vikings to becoming the NFL's highest-ranking female scouting executive ever in Denver, Kleine is helping to inspire future generations.

Aidan Hutchinson says his childhood New England Patriots fandom 'no good' ahead of matchup

The Lions rookie, who was born after Tom Brady's college career ended, also says Brady is one of the players he'd like to sack most.

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

Move the Sticks: Third-year players taking a stride & what to expect in Kenny Pickett's first start

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his ranking of the NFL's top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of the 2022 season. Who's No. 1? Where does Texans rookie Dameon Pierce land in the pecking order?

Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play

Russell Wilson missed an open KJ Hamler on a key play on 4th-and-1 in overtime of his Denver Broncos game against the Colts.

Russell Wilson missed wide-open K.J. Hamler on final play: 'I could have walked in'

The final images of the Denver Broncos' loss were of receiver K.J. Hamler, slamming his helmet down repeatedly after a fourth-down incompletion that ended the game.

NFL picks against the spread: Rams don't look good ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys

When you have Cooper Kupp, you find ways to get him the ball. That's smart.