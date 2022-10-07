Injury Update: Darryl Johnson moved to injured reserve

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks went into Ford Field and defeated the Detroit Lions 48-45 in an offensive shootout that saw the Hawks go the entire game without sending their punter onto the field for the first time in franchise history. The offensive outburst overshadowed the injury suffered by Darryl Johnson just a handful of snaps into the first start of his four year career.

Friday, the Seahawks moved Johnson to injured reserve as a result of the injury.

With Johnson unavailable Sunday when the Hawks take the field against the New Orleans Saints, the interesting question becomes who the team will turn to at the position. Johnson started in place of Darrell Taylor, whose on field performance underwhelmed through the first three weeks of the season, especially in light of the sky high hopes and expectations many fans had for Taylor. However, it is also possible the team could look to a more recent second round pick in rookie Boye Mafe, who split snaps with Taylor equally after Johnson left the game against the Lions.

No corresponding move was announced by the team, meaning the Hawks now have an open spot on the 53 man roster.