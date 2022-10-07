Friday Injury Update: Only one Seahawks player ruled out for Saints game

The final injury report prior to the Seattle Seahawks’ road trip to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints has been released. Thankfully, it’s really light and the only player officially ruled out is rookie wide receiver Dareke Young, who has a quad issue. He was among three Seahawks players who didn’t practice on Friday.

The other two who didn’t practice are Poona Ford, whose designation is “resting veteran” in this instance, and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Ford was not on the injury report, whereas Goodwin is questionable with knee and back injuries. Goodwin joins Justin Coleman and Kenneth Walker III as questionable.

Updated #Seahawks Week 5 injury report with Friday practice participation: pic.twitter.com/1JUl85UtQs — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 7, 2022

We’re beyond the days of when “probable” was allowed in injury reports, so questionable makes you a little more nervous when you see the report without asking questions. According to Pete Carroll, Goodwin and Walker are expected to play, so it’s only Coleman as the question mark.

Ken Walker (shoulder) and Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) are expected to play Sunday, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 7, 2022

Darryl Johnson was put on injured reserve, so the Seahawks aren’t exactly a picture of perfect health, but all things considered this is a promising injury report as the team looks to climb back above .500 and potentially have sole possession of first place in the NFC West.