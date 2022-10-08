Pre-Snap Reads 10/8: Clint Hurtt discusses Seahawks defense’s growing pains

1 down, 13 to go. #goms

Vision Board: Seahawks-Saints - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1312: 3 things I foresee happening on Sunday, because I made a vision board

Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense 'Growing Pains' Approaching Saints in Week 5 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt discusses the inconsistencies on the defense so far this season and what he expects to see moving forward.

Can the Seahawks’ defense be fixed? Dissecting issues from the first 4 weeks - The Athletic

One month in, Seattle has perhaps the NFL's worst defense. Youth and inexperience are issues, but the new scheme isn't clicking, either.

Seahawks 2022 First Quarter Honor Roll

A look at the player, plays and trends that stood out in the first four games of the 2022 season, presented by Kia.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright Named To 2022 SEC Football Legends Class

Seahawks legend K.J. Wright to be honored as an SEC Legend following illustrious career at Mississippi State and in the NFL.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Geno Smith's great play at QB 'not a surprise' - Seattle Sports

During the latest Pete Carroll Preview, the Seahawks HC discussed the play of QB Geno Smith as well as the importance of the offensive line.

Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny have revived the Seahawks' offense. Can they keep it going against the Saints?

But as Smith and Penny continued to revive their careers last Sunday in leading the Seahawks to a 48-45 win in Detroit, so, too, did they continue to breathe life into Seattle’s season. Each had days as good as any they’d had before. Smith — the 39th overall pick in 2013 and immediately entrusted that year with starting for the New York Jets — completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 49 yards and another score.

‘Situational tackling,’ flags Seahawks issues at Saints and Alvin Kamara. Enter Ryan Neal?

The Seahawks have been working all week on what coaches call “situational tackling.”

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Drawing 'Perspective' From Last Season to Avoid Slump, Loss vs. Dallas Cowboys - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Everyone saw the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, but they weren't without their shortcomings. Learning from these begins against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Rams-Cowboys: Five keys to victory for the Rams to get a win in Week 5 - Turf Show Times

The Rams host the Cowboys on Sunday. Here’s what they need to do to get the win

Cardinals vs Eagles: Predictions and staff picks for Week 5 - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting as 5.5 underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook.

However, there are plenty of games...

Restacking the Deck: Picking Wins & Losses for the remaining 2022 Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

After starting out 2-2 the entire landscape of strength of schedule has changed in the NFL. Does the Cardinals’ overall win total projections change with it? @blakemurphy7 examines

Arizona Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Eagles - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

These three Cardinals players will have to play to the best of their abilities in order to upset the Eagles.

How the 49ers' Outside Cornerbacks Give DeMeco Ryans "Freedom" as a Play Caller - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley have a specific ability that allows DeMeco Ryans "freedom" as a play caller.

Kawakami: Jimmy Garoppolo on his bizarre offseason, return to the 49ers and relationship with Kyle Shanahan - The Athletic

Jimmy Garoppolo on his eventful run with Kyle Shanahan: "Our relationship works because we play off of each other very well."

5 49ers players to watch on defense: Nick Bosa gets another crack at Baker Mayfield - Niners Nation

Plus, 4 other defenders to keep an eye on

Which NFC West team will emerge from four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary's rise and Dallas' nasty D

The 2022 NFL season has been defined by parity, and no division exhibits this better than the NFC West. Which team will emerge from the current four-way tie for first place? Bucky Brooks explores. Plus, a rising star in Green Bay and a throwback unit in D

Around The NFL

Brett Favre's involvement in Mississippi welfare scandal draws outrage and indifference

Bring up Favre and misspent welfare funds in Mississippi, and there are long faces and short answers.

Russell Wilson can’t be this bad, can he?

Russell Wilson can’t be this bad, can he?

NFL Week 5 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 5.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Mike McDaniel shares update on Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out for Week 5 with a concussion and offered an update on the quarterback