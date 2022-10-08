SBNation Reacts Results: Plenty of blame to go around for Seahawks defense

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The Seattle Seahawks have managed to keep pace with the rest of the NFC West through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, which has fans excited for the future and, overall, believing in the direction the team is headed.

Two of the reasons for the optimism, and for the belief of fans in the franchise are, somewhat unexpectedly, on the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, the bookend rookies at tackle in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have performed very well so far, and provide significant reason to be optimistic about the future. The expectations for the line entering the season were low, with the group ranked at or near the bottom by nearly every major publication, but for most fans, the on-field performance has exceeded expectations.

The offensive line exceeding expectations has allowed another member of the team on the offensive side of the ball to exceed expectations, much to the surprise of many fans. Though, somehow a small sliver of fans seem to have had unrealistic expectations for Geno Smith beyond performing at the level he has to this point in 2022.

Of course, perhaps that one percent of the population who feel that Smith has failed to meet or exceed expectations are referencing the fact that he has failed to exceed expectations to the downside, rather than obliterating the expectations of most.

In any case, while the offense has been better than expected the defense has been, well, less better than most expected. Who is to blame for that? Turns out fans think there is plenty of blame to go around.

Now it’s on to Week 5 and the New Orleans Saints, as the Seahawks look to move above .500 for the first time since being 1-0 after beating the Denver Broncos and their super highly paid quarterback Russell Wilson to open the season.