5 Qs, 5 As: Previewing Seahawks-Saints with Canal Street Chronicles

The calendar has turned to October, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means a Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in a battle between two teams looking to stay out of the cellar in the NFC. However, thanks to the game taking place in the early slot Sunday, with a win the Seahawks would all alone into first place in the NFC West pending the results of the rest of the division, all of whom play in the late afternoon game.

In any case, to preview the matchup, Field Gulls was lucky enough to have Managing Director of Canal Street Chronicles Tina Howell answer this week’s installment of 5 Qs, 5 As.

Here’s to a good game and no injuries...

1. It’s the first year of the post-Sean Payton era for New Orleans. What is the general consensus among fans regarding Dennis Allen and the team this season?

Honestly, so far it is not positive. The play calling has been less than stellar, and the team looks like an undisciplined mess at times. The numerous penalties and fumbles are concerning. We keep hearing things will change but haven’t seen it project on the field yet and it is frustrating because there is too much talent on this team to be playing as poorly as they have been. Add in playing an injured quarterback longer than he should have, even more concerning. Allen looks lost and it’s only 4 games into the season. Hopefully, he can right the ship before it is too late, or I think we will be looking for another head coach in the off-season.

2. For nearly a decade, the Seahawks were known as a defensive juggernaut and an offense that was just good enough, while the Saints were an offensive juggernaut that had some guys who played defense. How will things play out in this matchup in which it seems as though the rolls are flipped? Will it be a defensive struggle or a high scoring affair? Basically, should I bet the under or the over?

The defense will need to carry this game for us and hopefully be able to keep Geno contained. Andy Dalton is getting the start again but with several injuries on our offensive, I don’t know how much Andy can do. Mike Thomas is out again, Jarvis Landry is battling an ankle injury and Alvin Kamara has been fighting a rib injury so we will see how much that affects them on Sunday. It may not be a high scoring game just based on that, but I think we will be able to get into the endzone a few times, so I would take the over.

3. The Seahawks are obviously in the process of replacing Russell Wilson as the franchise quarterback, and while there have been some bumps in the first four weeks for Geno Smith, overall it’s been better than expected. For the Saints, this is now the second season without Drew Brees, so how are things coming along with Winston?

Winston’s injuries are concerning. If he was healthy, I feel confident in saying that we would not be 1-3 right now. But he is not and that is out of our control. Hopefully he is allowed to take the next couple of weeks to rehab, rest and get back to 100%. Then we can truly have an opportunity to evaluate him and what he can bring to this offense.

4. We know the big names - Kamara, Thomas, Winston, Lattimore, and all the others. But who is a player that Seattle fans may not be familiar with who could play an unexpectedly large role in the outcome of this game?

Linebacker Pete Werner, I can’t say enough about him. He got injured in training camp, missed all of preseason, came back and is a force to be reckoned with. He currently leads the league in solo tackles. Every week, Pete is just out there quietly making plays and he will only continue to get better, so I think his name is one that people will definitely know at the end of the season.

5. What’s your prediction for the game? (Saints are a 5-point favorite with a point spread of 45.5)

Saints snap a 3-game losing streak in a close one 27-24

This post is brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.