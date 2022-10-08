Seahawks elevate a pair of linebackers from the practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks made a couple of practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, both at the linebacker position.

For the second week in a row, Cullen Gillaspia gets the call-up to presumably play on special teams, which is what he did exclusively in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

The other elevation is veteran Christian Jones, who spent five of his previous eight NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. He figures to be a temporary replacement of sorts for Darryl Johnson, who’s out at least four weeks with a foot injury.

“He has background in the position and some position flex playing off the ball,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. “So, Christian can help out again with the early down stuff.”

You may have noticed that L.J. Collier was not activated off the PUP list, so with Johnson placed on injured reserve and no one taking his spot that means the Seahawks currently have one opening on the 53-man active roster.