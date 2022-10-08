Report: Russell Wilson dealing with torn lat, received injection in right shoulder

The Denver Broncos are reeling after a disappointing 2-3 start, and now it looks like Russell Wilson is dealing with a concerning injury for the second season in a row.

ESPN’s got the details on Wilson’s partially torn lat.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las Vegas during a game in which he threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Doctors diagnosed the injury in the days leading up to the game against the Colts. Wilson did not practice until Wednesday, one day before Denver hosted Indianapolis. He was listed on the injury report as questionable with a shoulder strain. Wilson is not expected to need surgery on the shoulder, per sources. He is expected to be ready to play in the Broncos’ next game a week from Monday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers, even though he is not expected to be 100%. Doctors believe the injury could linger for multiple weeks, sources said.

NFL Network had previously reported that Wilson received treatment on his right shoulder, which included a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. This is apparently an ailment similar to what Dak Prescott went through in 2021, but Prescott had that issue in the offseason and not in the regular season. We remember the busted finger for Wilson last year and what an ordeal that was. It was very clear that Wilson came back too soon, and in this instance he’s aiming not to miss any time.

Some of you are probably wondering (or know but are annoyed) that we have covered Wilson and the Broncos this deeply the whole week. Well to repeat the matter: the outcome of this trade still isn’t completed yet. The fate of the Denver Broncos’ season directly impacts the status of those 2023 first- and second-round draft picks (and I guess the 2023 fifth but whatever) that the Seahawks netted.

Beyond Wilson’s injury, the Broncos lost left tackle Garrett Bolles to a broken leg, cornerback Ronald Darby to a torn ACL, and they even lost long snapper Jacob Bobenmeyer for several weeks due to a hand/wrist injury. They’re two games removed from running back Javonte Williams’ season-ending ACL tear. Pass rusher Randy Gregory is out for several weeks, and even linebacker Josey Jewell might miss time with a knee injury.

This Denver team not only doesn’t look good at all — or, the defense looks good but the offense is a shambles — but they are severely banged up all the way up to the quarterback position. A year that Broncos fans had hoped would mark a return to greatness is perilously close to coming apart.