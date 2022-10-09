Seahawks vs. Saints: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Seattle Seahawks (2-2) began October with a road win, and now they seek a return above .500 as well as another victory away from the confines of Lumen Field. This week, the Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints (1-3), who are dead last in the NFC South and trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

It was a shootout for the ages in order for Seattle to win against the Detroit Lions, with Geno Smith winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Rashaad Penny twice ran for long touchdowns on critical 3rd downs. Defensively? Yeah that was mostly bad. The Saints are not as offensively potent in theory, and they will be down receiver Michael Thomas. Andy Dalton gets the start again, but Alvin Kamara returns and keep an eye out on rookie receiver Chris Olave, who’s looking very much like a star in the making. New Orleans’ defense is also considerably tougher than Detroit’s, so if the Seahawks offense can break them down then that’d be very impressive.

Here are all the details fans need on this Week 5 matchup down south, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Matt Millen (sideline reporter: Megan Olivi)

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, Louisiana

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The Seahawks are 5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 45.

