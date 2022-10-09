2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 1st Quarter game thread

It’s been 18 years since the Seattle Seahawks last won a game in New Orleans. In fairness, they’ve only played there three times this century, and none since 2016. Seattle hasn’t beaten the Saints at all since the Divisional Round victory back in the 2013-14 season, and as I recall that ended very well for the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson and Drew Brees aren’t walking through that door. Pete Carroll is still around but Sean Payton is on FOX. Instead we have Geno Smith and Andy Dalton in a battle of former second-round draft picks. Smith became Wilson’s successor, whereas the veteran Dalton is in the twilight of his career and replacing the injured Jameis Winston. If Seattle wins, they move to 3-2 and could be atop the NFC West if other results break their way. Should the Saints win, they would end a three-game losing streak.

Been a good weekend for Seattle sports. Let’s make it a great one!

SEA!!!