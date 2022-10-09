Seattle Seahawks Radio Network affiliate stations

We know you love Seattle Seahawks football, but you can’t always watch on television. Thankfully not only is radio not going away any time soon, but the Seahawks Radio Network is so vast that it extends to another country.
Fans can catch every Seahawks game on radio through local affiliates across six states (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii), as well as British Columbia in Canada. Whether you’re in Seattle or Portland or Boise or Honolulu, you have a lot of options.
So if you want to hear Steve Raible, Dave Wyman, and Jen Mueller on the call for Seahawks games every week, these are the scores of game day radio broadcast affiliates available to you. The flagship station is 710 Seattle Sports/KIRO-FM 97.3. Bookmark this because it will come in handy if you live in any of these areas.
Seattle Seahawks Washington radio stations
Aberdeen KDUX 104.7 FM
Bellingham KPUG 1170 AM
Bellingham KPUG 97.9 FM
Centralia KMNT 104.3 FM
Chelan KOZI 93.5 FM
Chelan KOZI 100.9 FM
Chelan KOZI 103.1FM
Colfax KMAX 840 AM
Colville KCRK 92.1 FM
Ellensburg KXLE 1240 AM
Forks KBDB 96.7 FM
Grand Coulee KEYG 98.5 FM
Longview KEDO 1400 AM
Moses Lake KBSN 1470 AM
Mt. Vernon KAPS 660 AM
Mt. Vernon KAPS 102.1 FM
Olympia KGY 95.3 FM
Omak KNCW 92.7 FM
Port Angeles KONP 101.7 FM
Port Angeles KONP 101.3 FM
Seattle Seattle Sports 710 AM
Seattle KIRO 97.3 FM
Shelton KMAS 1030 AM
Shelton KMAS 103.3 FM
Spokane KHTQ 94.5 FM
Tri-Cities KONA 610 AM
Walla Walla KUJ 1420 AM
Walla Walla K233CJ 94.5 FM
Wenatchee KPQ 560 AM
Yakima KIT 1280 AM
Yakima KIT 94.5 FM
Seattle Seahawks Oregon radio stations
Astoria KCRX 102.3 FM
Baker City KKBC 95.3 FM
La Grande KRJT 105.9 FM
Bend KLTW 95.7 FM
Lebanon KGAL 1580 AM
Medford KTMT 580 AM
Portland KGON 92.3FM
Portland KFXX 1080 AM
The Dalles KODL 1440 AM
The Dalles KODL 99.1 FM
The Dalles KODL100.5 FM
Seattle Seahawks Idaho radio stations
Boise KBOI 670 AM
Lewiston KCLK 1430 AM
Lewiston KCLK 107.3 FM
St. Maries KOFE 1240 AM
Seattle Seahawks Montana radio stations
Kalispell KHNK 95.9 FM
Missoula KKVU-HD3 102.9 FM
Seattle Seahawks Hawaii radio stations
Honolulu KIKI 990 AM
Seattle Seahawks Alaska radio stations
Anchorage KBYR 700 AM
Anchorage KTMB 102.1 FM
Cordova KLAM 1450 AM
Juneau KINY 800 AM
Juneau KINY 103.5 FM
Sitka KIFW 1230 AM
Kodiak Island KVOK 560 AM
Kodiak Island KVOK 98.7 FM
Ketchikan KTKN 930 AM
Ketchikan KTKN 95.7 FM
Kenai – KSRM 920 AM
Seattle Seahawks British Columbia (Canada) radio stations
Vancouver BNN Bloomberg 1410 AM | CFTE 1410 AM
Kelowna 1150 AM | CKFR – 1150
Victoria | CFAX 1070
