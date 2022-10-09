Seattle Seahawks Radio Network affiliate stations

We know you love Seattle Seahawks football, but you can’t always watch on television. Thankfully not only is radio not going away any time soon, but the Seahawks Radio Network is so vast that it extends to another country.

Fans can catch every Seahawks game on radio through local affiliates across six states (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii), as well as British Columbia in Canada. Whether you’re in Seattle or Portland or Boise or Honolulu, you have a lot of options.

So if you want to hear Steve Raible, Dave Wyman, and Jen Mueller on the call for Seahawks games every week, these are the scores of game day radio broadcast affiliates available to you. The flagship station is 710 Seattle Sports/KIRO-FM 97.3. Bookmark this because it will come in handy if you live in any of these areas.

Seattle Seahawks Washington radio stations

Aberdeen KDUX 104.7 FM

Bellingham KPUG 1170 AM

Bellingham KPUG 97.9 FM

Centralia KMNT 104.3 FM

Chelan KOZI 93.5 FM

Chelan KOZI 100.9 FM

Chelan KOZI 103.1FM

Colfax KMAX 840 AM

Colville KCRK 92.1 FM

Ellensburg KXLE 1240 AM

Forks KBDB 96.7 FM

Grand Coulee KEYG 98.5 FM

Longview KEDO 1400 AM

Moses Lake KBSN 1470 AM

Mt. Vernon KAPS 660 AM

Mt. Vernon KAPS 102.1 FM

Olympia KGY 95.3 FM

Omak KNCW 92.7 FM

Port Angeles KONP 101.7 FM

Port Angeles KONP 101.3 FM

Seattle Seattle Sports 710 AM

Seattle KIRO 97.3 FM

Shelton KMAS 1030 AM

Shelton KMAS 103.3 FM

Spokane KHTQ 94.5 FM

Tri-Cities KONA 610 AM

Walla Walla KUJ 1420 AM

Walla Walla K233CJ 94.5 FM

Wenatchee KPQ 560 AM

Yakima KIT 1280 AM

Yakima KIT 94.5 FM

Seattle Seahawks Oregon radio stations

Astoria KCRX 102.3 FM

Baker City KKBC 95.3 FM

La Grande KRJT 105.9 FM

Bend KLTW 95.7 FM

Lebanon KGAL 1580 AM

Medford KTMT 580 AM

Portland KGON 92.3FM

Portland KFXX 1080 AM

The Dalles KODL 1440 AM

The Dalles KODL 99.1 FM

The Dalles KODL100.5 FM

Seattle Seahawks Idaho radio stations

Boise KBOI 670 AM

Lewiston KCLK 1430 AM

Lewiston KCLK 107.3 FM

St. Maries KOFE 1240 AM

Seattle Seahawks Montana radio stations

Kalispell KHNK 95.9 FM

Missoula KKVU-HD3 102.9 FM

Seattle Seahawks Hawaii radio stations

Honolulu KIKI 990 AM

Seattle Seahawks Alaska radio stations

Anchorage KBYR 700 AM

Anchorage KTMB 102.1 FM

Cordova KLAM 1450 AM

Juneau KINY 800 AM

Juneau KINY 103.5 FM

Sitka KIFW 1230 AM

Kodiak Island KVOK 560 AM

Kodiak Island KVOK 98.7 FM

Ketchikan KTKN 930 AM

Ketchikan KTKN 95.7 FM

Kenai – KSRM 920 AM

Seattle Seahawks British Columbia (Canada) radio stations

Vancouver BNN Bloomberg 1410 AM | CFTE 1410 AM

Kelowna 1150 AM | CKFR – 1150

Victoria | CFAX 1070