Pre-Snap Reads 10/9: Game day!

Seahawks News

Seahawks history against backup QBs - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1313: The last 5 years of facing backup quarterbacks

Seattle Seahawks Elevate Christian Jones, Cullen Gillaspia From Practice Squad to Face Saints - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In a bit of a surprise, L.J. Collier won't be back in action for the Seattle Seahawks after being designated to return to practice this week, leaving the team with an open roster spot unfilled.

Episode 6 of The Sound: Rock Paper Scissors

The latest episode of The Sound takes a look at the tight bond of the tight end group, plus scenes from the much-anticipated matchup vs. the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson during Week 1.

Injury Updates Ahead Of The Seahawks’ Week 5 Game At New Orleans

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ahead of the team’s trip to New Orleans.

Rost: Veteran Seahawks defender has tough love for defense, himself - Seattle Sports

Shelby Harris has some tough love for the Seahawks defense. And yes, that includes himself. He shared that with The Huddle this week.

Seahawks' 2022 rookies have potential to be team's stars of the future

It has become common knowledge around town that when the left tackle Cross and the right tackle Lucas took the field vs. the Broncos in Week 1, they became just the third NFL rookie duo to start at tackle for the same team in the past 50 years. That might explain some of the running-game struggles Seattle endured through the first two contests, but since then, Cross and Lucas have played as big as they stand.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: 3 to Watch in Week 5 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, Ram Digest highlights three players on whom Rams fans might want to keep watch.

Rams-Cowboys: Cooper Kupp vs Trevon Diggs, best WR-CB matchup of year - Turf Show Times

Is this the best WR-CB matchup of the season?

One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

As tremendous as the 49ers defense has been, there is one downside that could occur from it.

Staff Predictions: Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Only one of five All Cardinals staff predicted the Cardinals to win this week.

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Eagles-Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray is 4-0 against former Oklahoma quarterbacks

Around The NFL

NFL QB EPA rankings: From Patrick Mahomes to Dak Prescott and everyone in between - The Athletic

A closer look at every quarterback's effectiveness and where each player ranks through four weeks of the season.

Why Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons are indisputably elite

Ahead of Sunday's tilt between Donald's Rams and Parsons' Cowboys, we asked around the league and broke down stats to reveal their superb play.

Bills need better run game to stop relying on Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN

Allen has been superb, but playoff teams typically call a lot more designed run plays than the Bills have this season.

Trevor Lawrence and Davis Mills still trying to prove themselves - Jacksonville Jaguars Blog- ESPN

Both QBs were picked in very different circumstances, but their play hasn't been very different so far.

NFL-NFLPA joint statement on investigation into handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol

The parties have completed their joint review of the application of the NFL’s Concussion Protocol following the injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their game on September 25, 2022.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson set for NFL debut after shooting - National Football Post

The Commanders activated rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. from the non-football injury list on Saturday, and he’ll be available when Washington hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Why are NFL wide receivers nowadays so good, so soon after coming into the league?

Eight years ago, 13-year-old George Pickens watched Odell Beckham Jr. make one of the most incredible catches in NFL history. He saw it on television first, like the majority of football fans, and then kept watching Beckham on YouTube.