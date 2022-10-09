Sidney Jones a healthy scratch again for Seahawks against Saints

The Week 5 showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints is almost here, with both teams looking to avoid falling too far behind early in the season. Seattle enters the game hoping the offense can continue to generate points like it did against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, while New Orleans will be hoping to slow down Geno Smith and company much like they did in 2021.

In any case, when the two teams face off on the field, the Seahawks will be about as healthy as a team can be at this point in the season, though a pair of recognizable names are healthy scratches in Sidney Jones and Jake Curhan.

So, the full list of inactive for the Hawks when they take the field at the Superdome Sunday afternoon is: