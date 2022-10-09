 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING Seahawks defense is actually worse than you thought

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 2nd Quarter game thread

The Seahawks lead 10-3.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

DK Metcalf has the game’s only touchdown, and it was a thing of beauty to watch.

10-3 to the good guys.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...