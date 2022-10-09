Filed under: Game Threads 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 3rd Quarter game thread Taysom Hill is unstoppable. So is Geno Smith. By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Oct 9, 2022, 11:35am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 3rd Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images It’s a 19-17 lead for the Seahawks at halftime after a fumble by the Saints turned into a deep touchdown from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett. Another shootout on the road, it looks like! More From Field Gulls Saints 39, Seahawks 32: Run over by Hill 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 4th Quarter game thread Injury Update: Rashaad Penny carted to locker room with ankle injury 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 2nd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 1st Quarter game thread Sidney Jones a healthy scratch again for Seahawks against Saints Loading comments...
