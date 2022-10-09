Injury Update: Rashaad Penny carted to locker room with ankle injury

Rashaad Penny suffered what appeared to be a left ankle injury during the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints. He was having a strong game heading into the second half, but he went down awkwardly as he was tackled on the sideline on a 6 yard carry. He was able to slide off of the field under his own power, but he was taken on a cart into the locker room shortly later. No official word yet on this injury, but Brady Henderson shared this:

Rashaad Penny is being carted into the locker room. Has his left shoe off. Before that he was hanging his head on the Seahawks' sideline. RB coach Chad Morton and head trainer David Stricklin were talking to him as teammates came up and offered support. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 9, 2022

In addition, while making his way from the bench to the cart, Penny was unable to put any weight on the injured ankle, making a return to the game seem unlikely at this point. Prior to the injury, he had carried the ball nine times for 54 yards. This is concerning for Penny, obviously, but also for the team; this currently leaves Kenneth Walker and Deejay Dallas as the only active halfbacks on the roster, with Nick Bellore as the primary fullback. Cullen Gillaspia, who was recently elevated from the practice squad, also has experience at fullback.

More updates to come as further information becomes available.

UPDATE:

According to a report from FOX sideline reporter Megan Olivi, Penny is doubtful to return.