Post-Game Podcast: Seahawks lose to Saints, lose Rashaad Penny

Another week, another shootout for the Seattle Seahawks (2-3), except this time they don’t come out of this one as winners. Taysom Hill rushed for three touchdowns (including the game-winner) and threw for another TD as the New Orleans Saints (2-3) took a back-and-forth 39-32 thriller down in Louisiana. Geno Smith’s three passing touchdowns and Kenneth Walker III’s first NFL score weren’t enough, and to make matters worse Rashaad Penny has a reported fractured tibia that will surely be season-ending.

It was a game of high emotion, controversial officiating, tons of explosive offense, and flat out dismal defense. Field Gulls Podcast lead host Dan Viens has a quick reaction pod up with his thoughts on today’s loss of not just the game, but also Penny. Have a listen in the audio player below:

