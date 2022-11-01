Tyler Lockett continues climbing the Seahawks’ all-time leaderboard

To say Tyler Lockett was having a rare bad day at the office was a bit of an understatement.

The beloved Seattle Seahawks receiver, who came into the Week 8 game with the New York Giants a game-time decision to play due to hamstring and rib injuries, lost a fumble in the 2nd quarter inside his own 5-yard line. Adoree’ Jackson ripped the ball out and made the recovery, and Saquon Barkley scored two snaps later.

It was not just the second lost fumble by Lockett this season — he put one on the ground against the Detroit Lions on a punt return — it was his first lost fumble on an offensive play in his entire career. Even the fumble against Detroit was his first lost fumble since a muffed punt in his rookie season, coincidentally also versus the Lions. A costly mistake turned into the Giants’ only TD.

Then in the 3rd quarter, Geno Smith threw a long ball to Lockett and surely every Seahawks fan had begun celebrating when the pass approached #16. It hit him on the face mask, then off his hands, and fell incomplete. What was going to be a go-ahead touchdown turned into a go-ahead field goal to break a 10-10 tie.

We saw Lockett being consoled on the sideline by (among others) Pete Carroll and Geno Smith.

Tyler Lockett said he “just had to breathe” after he dropped a touchdown pass, his second blunder of the day following an earlier lost fumble. He also got some encouragement from Pete Carroll, who told Lockett before his go-ahead TD that “he’s the best receiver I’ve ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/66XOJEmgl3 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 31, 2022

Enter the 4th quarter with the score tied at 13-13, it just had to be Lockett who made the redemptive and decisive touchdown grab.

A mostly difficult afternoon turned into a joyous occasion, and it was also proved to be a milestone moment.

With 5 catches for 63 yards and the TD, Lockett surpassed Doug Baldwin for 3rd all-time in Seahawks franchise history for receptions (495) and receiving yards (6,563), while the touchdown pulled him clear of Darrell Jackson for 3rd in receiving touchdowns.

At his current pace, Lockett will be very much in position to surpass Brian Blades for 2nd in catches (581) and yards (7,620) by the end of next season. Two more touchdowns will move Lockett beyond Baldwin in that category and put him at the half-century mark. Steve Largent holds all of the franchise records, of course.

Lockett’s climbing up the ladder of Seahawks greats, and he’s helping his team’s unexpected climb up the NFC standings.