Seahawks News

Seahawks might have a few Pro Bowl players, award winners on offense

Which Seahawks have raised their value the most since start of season?

Pete Carroll Takes Victory Lap, Takes Shot at Critics After Seattle Seahawks 27-13 Win Over Giants - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With his Seattle Seahawks remaining in first place of the NFC West after a big win over the New York Giants, Pete Carroll couldn't contain himself anymore after Sunday's victory and wasn't shy about flaunting his success to his critics. Who's laughing now?

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 27-13 Victory over the New York Giants

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today — Monday, October 31 — about your Seattle Seahawks.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks vs. Giants

In a battle of two teams near the top of the NFC, the Seahawks took care of business vs. the Giants to close out the first of the season at 5-3.

The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?

Written off as a rebuilding team entering the 2022 season, the Seahawks have used a familiar formula to take an early lead in the NFC West.

Rost: Seahawks have something more and unexpected to play for this year - Seattle Sports

Eight weeks and 5 wins into the season, it's time to wonder if the Seahawks have something more – something unexpected – to play for.

Pete Carroll breaks down Seahawks' 'complete win' over Giants - Seattle Sports

During the latest Pete Carroll Show, the Seahawks HC discussed how his team put together a great win over the Giants in Week 8.

Seahawks Game-Changing Plays: Seattle's perfect game-winning drive - Seattle Sports

Former NFL WR Michael Bumpus dives into the Seahawks' game-winning drive against the Giants in his Game-Changing Plays video breakdown.

Saquon Barkley, Giants learn Seahawks’ defense is back. Here’s why and how it’s changed

You wanted noise?

Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 questions after Seahawks' Week 8 win

Is Geno Smith really an MVP candidate? Should Seattle make a move at the trade deadline? Let’s get to it.

NFC West News

Sean McVay Reveals What Los Angeles Rams Need to Address at Trade Deadline After San Francisco 49ers Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay didn't shy away from discussing the trade deadline after Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams lose to 49ers: 3 plays that changed the game - Turf Show Times

Three plays that changed the game in the loss to the 49ers

Red Rain Podcast: MIN 34 ARI 26 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

How can the Arizona Cardinals work their way out of what is now a 14 game pattern of poor preparation, slow starts and self-destructive play, often in all three phases?

Isaiah Simmons: It's Time for Arizona Cardinals to Wake up - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons says the team needs to put their egos to the side to turn the tide of their season.

Kyle Shanahan Doesn't Envision the 49ers Making Another Trade at the Deadline - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Do the 49ers have one more trade in them with the deadline approaching? Kyle Shanahan doesn't think so.

49ers beat Rams: DeMeco Ryans owns Sean McVay, and other takeaways - Niners Nation

49ers’ victory over the Rams had a second half turnaround defensively for San Francisco

Around The NFL

Packers and Chiefs a study in contrasts, but can the NFL trade deadline help? Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Are matters set to improve for the Broncos? What about for the Lions? And how about the Eagles or that strange NFC South?

Cleveland Browns sack Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns rode the defense and a pair of Nick Chubb touchdown runs to a victory over the Bengals on "Monday Night Football."

NFL trade deadline 2022 - All the rumors, deals and reactions

We're tracking every deadline deal, including trades for Roquan Smith and Christian McCaffrey. Plus, notable buzz and rumors about teams looking to make moves.

The No-Fun League Almost Ruined Week 8 | FiveThirtyEight

But some great running backs made up for it.

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Browns win over Bengals on Monday night

Nick Chubb paved the way on Monday night as the Browns defeated the Bengals for their fifth consecutive win in the rivalry.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

TRUE OR FALSE: Raiders NFL's most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?

Are the Raiders the most disappointing team in the NFL? Do the Falcons, Vikings and Seahawks have staying power in the NFC? Should the Jets bench Zach Wilson? Adam Schein answers those questions (and more!) in this true-or-false edition of the Schein Nine

Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons - National Football Post

It’s been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that’s exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday’s home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3).

Robert Saleh responds to potential Zach Wilson benching

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh weighed in on the possibility of benching quarterback Zach Wilson at some point.

NFL Power Rankings: Trevor Lawrence's problems can't be blamed on Urban Meyer anymore

Trevor Lawrence has had 25 NFL starts. Before that, he had 40 starts at Clemson, a big-time college program. That's plenty of high-level football.

Week 8 NFL Sunday Night Recap: Packers continue freefall, 49ers show offensive ceiling, Falcons, Seahawks & Vikings hold division leads

The Green Bay Packers' losing streak now stands at a shocking 4 losses and despite having the Detroit Lions on their schedule next week, it's hard to see any signs of optimism for the Aaron Rodgers & the perennial playoff contender.