Report: Seahawks add first round WR ahead of trade deadline

Tuesday is, of course, the last day of the year for NFL teams to make trades, and ahead of the 4:00 pm New York time deadline the Seattle Seahawks made an addition to their wide receiver room. However, the addition did not come via trade, as instead it was the signing of a free agent wide receiver to the practice squad, a big-bodied veteran wideout who can provide some depth while Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf recover from their injuries.

#Seahawks are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad, per source. Former first-round pick was last with Arizona. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2022

For those unfamiliar with his past, Laquon Treadwell was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and during his NFL career has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. Still just 27 years old, Treadwell has recorded 104 receptions for 1,184 yards during his career, with 5 touchdowns.

Treadwell was released by the Cardinals on Saturday, ahead of their Week 8 loss to the Vikings.

UPDATE: It is now official and no longer just a report.

The @Seahawks made two practice squad transactions today. https://t.co/71nsT71u2q — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 1, 2022

As noted in the press release, in order to make room on the practice squad for Treadwell, the Hawks released J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, which means neither JJAW nor Ugo Amadi are with the team that acquired them in trade back in August.