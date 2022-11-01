2022 NFL Season, Week 9: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game coverage

The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) sit atop the NFC West to begin November, something few expected at the start of the season with Geno Smith at quarterback. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) are last in the division and a far cry from the team that started last season at 7-0.

Seattle’s current three-game winning streak began with a 19-9 win over Arizona back in Week 6. Not only did that give the Seahawks a critical division victory, it also has seemingly sparked a defensive turnaround after a poor start to the season. The Cardinals did not score an offensive touchdown in that game, and Seattle has only given up 45 points total during its winning run after conceding 84 in the two road games against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

One key difference for the rematch is that superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back from his six-game PED suspension, while Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is on injured reserve with a foot injury. This will also be Seattle’s first look at Robbie Anderson, who was acquired by Arizona shortly after Brown’s injury against the Seahawks.

If the Seahawks win they will be guaranteed to remain in first place in the NFC West through at least their bye week. Should the Cardinals prevail they will find themselves right back in the division hunt, so there’s a lot at stake here for both teams.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 2-point underdog, with the over/under currently at a pretty high 50.5 points. In fact this is the highest point total over/under of the entire Week 9 slate.

Seahawks at Cardinals airs live on FOX at 1:05 PM PT on Sunday, November 6th with commentary from Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, and sideline reporting from Pam Oliver. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Cardinals game coverage.