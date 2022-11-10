#np Crust FM by Engelwood

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Bucs in Germany: What a win in Munich would mean for Seattle

How many times have the Seahawks been 7-3 or better? Seaside Joe 1346

Wristband Gate? Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson Exchange Jabs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Pete Carroll made another subtle comment on the tenure of Russell Wilson following Seattle's win over Arizona.

Seahawks Mailbag: Germany Travel Plans, Awards Candidates & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

The Huddle Podcast: Hallo Deutschland

Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost, and Dave Wyman preview Week 10 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks QB Geno Smith Cracks NFL's Top-15 Offensive Players Rankings

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith enters NFL analyst David Carr’s Top-15 Offensive Player Rankings

Curtis Allen’s second quarter report card « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest article by Curtis Allen…

Bruce Irvin feels right back at home producing for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Back for his third stint with the Seahawks, Bruce Irvin is playing well and couldn't be happier, as he shared with Wyman and Bob.

Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren't usually the first to come to mind.

Seahawks' offensive success is validation for coordinator Shane Waldron

I’m not sure talk-show host is in Shane Waldron’s future. I don’t picture the Seahawks offensive coordinator energizing a studio with his effervescence or going viral with an array of sound bites. Some guys own the room when they walk in it.

New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman

Tariq Woolen’s early NFL career really is mirroring the start of Richard Sherman’s.

Yes, Seahawks Fans, Geno Smith is for Real | Football Outsiders

The Geno Smith Revival Tour isn't a fever dream

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Solo Kupp: Is Matthew Stafford Too Reliant on WR Cooper Kupp? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

A look at Matthew Stafford's numbers with Cooper Kupp and what they would look like without him.

Rams playoff odds: There’s actually a clear path to the postseason - Turf Show Times

There’s actually a clear path to the postseason

O Captain! My Captain! - Revenge of the Birds

Well, the time has come. Tonight, HBO MAX will be airing the first episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Dealing With Hamstring Issue - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Identifying Three Games That Will be the Toughest for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

These three games in the second half of the season will prove to be a tough matchup for the 49ers.

49ers news: 6 Winners and 6 losers from the first half of the season - Niners Nation

Going outside of the box for a few of these, as we could list the usual suspects for most of these.

49ers news: Jim Harbaugh could be the next coach of the Colts according to Joe Staley - Niners Nation

One of his former players thinks the Colts are a possibility

Around The NFL

As NFL heads to Munich, interest in American football creates ‘crazy’ demand - The Athletic

The first NFL regular-season game in Germany is building on a growing interest in American football, creating a high demand for tickets.

Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team: Bailey Zappe, Chris Olave and others who’ve stood out - The Athletic

Handing out (unofficial) hardware to the 2022 NFL Draft class, at the midway point of the season. Which players are thriving in Year 1?

NFL 2022 midseason report -- AFC, NFC questions and key injuries

Will the Eagles keep flying high? Which injuries could hurt teams the most? Here's what to know as the 2022 NFL season hits the midway point.

Top NFL rookies 2022: Ranking 10 best first-years, plus risers, QB report

How do the NFL's best rookies stack up? Which teams have multiple in our top 10? And which first-year players rose during the first half of the season?

Could Aaron Rodgers be benched? His contract limits Packers' options - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPN

The massive extension Rodgers signed in March leaves the Packers with some difficult decisions, including what to do with Jordan Love.

Lamar Jackson brings young Ravens fan to tears

Before beating the Saints on "Monday Night Football," the former MVP Ravens QB met a fan with a heart condition and gave him a great night.

Week 10 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Prepare accordingly

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots

At midseason, Cynthia Frelund projects final win totals for every NFC team. Can the Cowboys or Giants catch the Eagles in the East? Will the Seahawks hold off the 49ers in the West?

Mike McCarthy returns to old stomping grounds as Cowboys visit Packers - National Football Post

Mike McCarthy will be back on the sideline of familiar Lambeau Field when he guides the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers wide receivers are reportedly frustrated that Aaron Rodgers has publicly criticized them all season

2022 NFL midseason awards, real and fake: MVP, best surprise, best tank job & most disappointing season

The 2022 NFL regular season is at its midway point. With eight (or nine) games in the books for teams in an eighteen-week season, it's time to take the pulse of the league and hand out some hardware.

Prisco's NFL Week 10 picks: Bills bounce back and cool off Vikings, Steelers upset Saints, Bucs win in Germany - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco reveals his Week 10 picks, including Tom Brady showing his stuff in Munich