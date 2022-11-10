Pete Carroll provides timeline for Tre Brown’s return

The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Germany for Sunday’s big showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there’s an injury update of note for one of Seattle’s promising young corners.

2021 fourth-round pick Tre Brown, who has yet to play this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon last November in his rookie year, is on the cusp of returning to the 53-man active roster. Will he play this weekend? Nope. But will he play soon? He won’t have to wait much longer.

One little piece of news --- Pete Carroll says Tre Brown is ready to play but will not be activated to 53-man roster this week to give him two more weeks, with the bye after this week, to get that much more fully recovered. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2022

Brown was one of Seattle’s starting outside corners midway through last season and performed quite well before his injury, and he started this season on the PUP/reserve list.

The 21-day window to be put to the active roster expires next week, but since the Seahawks have a bye you can expect to see him on the 53-man squad after the Buccaneers game and then we’ll see what role he’ll play (if at all) when the Seahawks take on the Las Vegas Raiders on November 27th. With Tariq Woolen performing at an All-Pro level and Mike Jackson growing into his role more comfortably on the opposite side of the field, I wouldn’t anticipate Brown getting anything more than rotational/situational snaps subbing in for Jackson.

But the good news is that Brown is coming back soon and the Seahawks’ decision to let Sidney Jones go is surely in part because of Brown’s impending return.