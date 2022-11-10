‘We talked about the boot!’ - Watch Cardinals DC Vance Joseph lose it over Noah Fant’s big catch

HBO is doing an in-season edition of its famed ‘Hard Knocks’ series and this year’s team is the Arizona Cardinals. Consider the following video to be a tack-on to the Enemy Reaction from earlier in the week.

Throughout the game the Cardinals were seemingly unaware that the Seattle Seahawks like to run the bootleg to the tight end. Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson both had first down grabs against the Arizona defense, and Noah Fant had the most important one of the day on a 51-yard catch-and-run late in the 4th quarter that dimmed the Cards’ hopes of a comeback victory.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph pretty much was in disbelief when his group failed to see Fant running across the formation in motion ready to receive Geno Smith’s pass and take off down the field.

For all the complaints about the Cardinals coaching staff; here is a coach screaming about the TE bootleg the Seahawks used to ice the game DURING THE PLAY. #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/nHmtvJOPj7 — FOOTBALL ANA (GENOPILLED) (@FootballGirlAna) November 10, 2022

“There’s the boot, there’s the boot! We talked about the boot! Oh my god. We talked about the boot!” Joseph yelled out.

“Just ignored any type of bootleg. You can’t do it in that situation, great call by the Seahawks,” said Cardinals radio analyst and Jesse Ventura sound-a-like Ron Wolfley.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim’s facial expression is befitting of an end scene for an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. More like Keim Your Enthusiasm, if you will.

This summed up a miserable day at the office for the now 3-6 Cardinals, swept by the Seahawks for the first time under Kliff Kingsbury.