Seahawks News

Seahawks mailbag: How'd Pete Carroll end up with the best rookie class?

Is Russell Wilson "washed"? Who is a comp for Jordyn Brooks? That and more in Seaside Joe 1347

Bracing For Tom Brady, Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Continues Trek to Stardom - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though he hasn't made an interception in three games, Tariq Woolen's excellent play has continued amid the Seattle Seahawks current four-game winning streak facing increasingly tougher competition. Now, his greatest challenge awaits in Germany in the form of Tom Brady and a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiving corps.

What To Watch In The Seahawks’ Week 10 Game In Munich

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks face the Buccaneers in Munich.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Hit The Bowling Lanes In Munich

The Seahawks went bowling on Thursday evening in Germany to help the team stay active and fight jet lag after landing in Munich in advance of their Week 10 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pre-Munich live stream with Jeff Simmons « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks go to Munich!

Lefko: The 3 big challenges Seahawks must navigate in second half - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks were the surprise of the NFL in the first half of the season, but they'll have their work cut out over their next eight games.

Carroll: Geno Smith and Seahawks defying low expectations

Pete Carroll arrived in Germany with a reminder that the Seattle Seahawks are teaching people lessons about having low expectations.

What to Pay Geno Smith and Other QB Conundrums | Football Outsiders

Walkthrough charts the path forward for Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and other quarterbacks ready to get paid.

NFC West News

'Pumped' or 'Pressure?' Matthew Stafford Backup QB John Wolford on New Los Angeles Rams Role for Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford could be tasked with keeping LA's postseason hopes alive on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams offensive line in peril: Here’s what L.A. should have done instead - Turf Show Times

L.A. spent money and draft picks on the offensive line, but did they choose the right players?

A Recap of Episode 1 of Hard Knocks In Season with the Arizona Cardinals plus takeaways - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ first foray onto the HBOMax documentary pulled zero punches on the team’s desire to win and their frustration over self-inflicted wounds.

Arizona Cardinals: Takeaways From HBO Hard Knocks Premiere - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The first episode of Arizona Cardinals' in-season series with Hard Knocks is officially out. Here's some observations from the first episode.

Which Player Will Step up for the 49ers in the Second Half of the Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is one player who will step up for the 49ers and give them an impact in a much needed way.

49ers news: 3 areas where the 49ers must improve in the second half to make the playoffs - Niners Nation

On offense, the team has struggled to consistently catch the ball. Defensively, they’re as good as it gets, except for two categories.

Around The NFL

Carolina Panthers stay alive in NFC South with win over Atlanta Falcons

In a sloppy game with wet conditions, Carolina avenged its Week 8 overtime loss to Atlanta.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy still has roots in Green Bay - Dallas Cowboys Blog- ESPN

McCarthy was born and raised in Pittsburgh, but his tenure with the Packers left a lasting effect on him and his family.

Black NFL coordinators are ready for head coaching jobs. Do owners care? — Andscape

Sidelined is a season-long look at the NFL’s lack of diversity in coaches and team executives. With nine weeks remaining in the 18-week NFL schedule, two head c…

Move the Sticks: Rebuilding the Panthers & DJ's top 25 rookies at midseason

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

RB Index, Week 10: Jets' Michael Carter among NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies four NFL running backs poised for a second-half breakout. Plus, MJD updates his ranking of the top 15 players at the position right now.

Falcons' Jake Matthews leaves for birth of child, to play vs. Panthers - National Football Post

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews is expected to play in Thursday night’s road game against the Carolina Panthers after leaving the team for the birth of his son.

D.C. lawsuit might end Dan Snyder's tenure as Commanders owner — and it could bring down NFL commish Roger Goodell with him

Litigation seemed inevitable. But the targets? That was a surprise for the NFL.

NFL Week 10 picks: Geno Smith takes down Tom Brady, Lions upset Bears, Raiders roll Colts - CBSSports.com

All of Will Brinson's picks and best bets for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season

Dolphins, Eagles, Chiefs Lead Midseason Awards | Football Outsiders

With the midpoint of the season finally here, it's time to hand out some midseason trophies. Which quarterback deserves the MVP award? Can anyone catch Micah Parsons for Defensive Player of the Year? And how can we best reward the Miami Pass Machine?

2022 NFL MVP: Why Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen are our top picks - The Athletic

QBs dominated our staff voting for NFL MVP after the season's first nine weeks, but a player at another position cracked the top five.