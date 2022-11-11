Seahawks have very clean final injury report ahead of Buccaneers game

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up Friday practice in Munich for their Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s first ever regular season game in Germany. It’s hard to get a cleaner looking injury report than the one the Seahawks just released!

Only linebacker/special teams ace Cullen Gillaspia has been ruled out due to injury, and that was a formality with his impending move to injured reserve and required knee surgery. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who missed last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals with a groin injury, fully participated in practice and is listed as questionable. Based off Pete Carroll’s comments, Goodwin should be ready to roll.

That’s it! DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were off the injury report entirely and nearly everyone else who might have had some sort of iffy game status was a full practice participant. Presumably Shelby Harris’ DNP was for the illness and not elbow, considering he’s not got any game status designation.

Seahawks with only one injury question mark entering Friday's game -- WR Marquise Goodwin, listed as questionable. (Gillaspia, as noted earlier this week, will need surgery). pic.twitter.com/ZujLi6WqKk — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 11, 2022

As for the Buccaneers, wide receiver Russell Gage is out, tight end Cameron Brate is questionable, but their secondary gets a big boost with the return of Antoine Winfield Jr from his concussion.