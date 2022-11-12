Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the first time ever, the NFL is holding a regular season game in Germany.

A packed Allianz Arena in Munich will serve as host to a key Week 10 matchup between the NFC West leading Seattle Seahawks (6-3) and the NFC South leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5). Both teams are coming off wins, although in Tampa’s case it was to snap a three-game losing streak, whereas the Seahawks have won four straight.

If you were to tell someone in August that Geno Smith would be playing at an MVP level and Tom Brady would have ordinary-looking stats, you’d get heavily mocked. But the reality is that Smith has played well and Brady hasn’t been at his best, and really that applies to the Bucs as a team. Todd Bowles’ first year as Buccaneers head coach has been defined by a struggle to score points, but even at 45 you wouldn’t dare underestimate Tom Brady. The Bucs defense is still formidable, while the Seahawks defense has revamped itself quickly and is playing at a top-10 level.

The German fans and fans who’ve traveled all around the world should be in for a treat! This is a historic game that’s important to both teams, and the atmosphere should be electric (and likely heavy on Seahawks fans).

Here are all the details fans need on this Munich matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 9:30 AM ET/6:30 AM PT

Channel: NFL Network (KIRO-7 in Seattle, WFTS-28 in Tampa)

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, and Michael Irvin (sideline reporters: Sara Walsh and Jamie Erdahl)

Location: Allianz Arena | Munich, Germany

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | Paramount+*| Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

*(only in Seattle area to get KIRO-7 through Paramount Premium)

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Bucs Nation

Odds

The Seahawks are 2.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 45.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)