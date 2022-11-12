Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Preview Show: Playoff implications in Germany

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) are in Munich for the NFL’s first ever regular season game in Germany. Both teams lead in their respective divisions, but their leads are not comfortable. For Seattle, a 7-3 record entering the bye would put them in strong position for at least a wild card berth, while a win for the Buccaneers would put them back at .500 and perhaps back on track in year three of the Tom Brady era.

Allianz Arena is known for hosting Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but the atmosphere for the American brand of football should be absolutely electric. This will be a special occasion that hopefully ends with another Seahawks victory.

To preview this game, Brandan Schulze is back as guest host (while Dayna O’Gorman is out in Germany attending as a fan!) alongside Anthony Nachreiner for a Tampa Bay perspective on this struggling Buccaneers offense, and the possibility that getting back on track with sustained drives could help what is otherwise a really good Buccaneers defense.

Listen in the audio player below:

