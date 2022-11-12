Pre-Snap Reads 11/12: Buccaneers present unique challenge for the Seahawks

Seahawks News

Interior Offensive Line Play Takes Center Stage as Seattle Seahawks Face Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

If the Seattle Seahawks want to extend their winning streak to five games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning in the trenches will be pivotal against an opponent with star power along the defensive line and question marks galore on the interior offensive line.

A German Seahawks fan’s terminal illness and the stuffed owl carrying on his memory - The Athletic

Wheelchair-bound Tobias Baumann sent Frieda the owl to Seattle to do what he couldn't. "It's as if Tobias is living on," his mother said.

Five Things To Know About The Seahawks’ Week 10 Opponent, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Learn more about Seattle’s Week 10 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Carroll: The unique challenge of Seahawks facing Bucs in Germany - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are in Germany to take on the Buccaneers, so Pete Carroll discussed the challenge of that during The Pete Carroll Preview.

What to know about Seahawks' matchup with Tom Brady and Buccaneers - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost breaks down what we learned about the Seahawks' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star QB Tom Brady in Germany.

They wrote Geno Smith off. Here’s why he’s been able to write himself back into NFL stardom

We all know the quote: “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back, though.”

Geno Smith said those words immediately following the Seattle Seahawks' stunning win over the quarterback he replaced, Russell Wilson, and the team that traded for him, the Denver Broncos, in Week 1.

NFC West News

Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Matthew Stafford's status for Sunday has been updated by head coach Sean McVay.

Rams offense struggles: Who’s to blame for the Rams offense? - Turf Show Times

Who’s to blame for Rams offensive struggles in 2022?

Rams face Cardinals team in freefall - Turf Show Times

Will Kliff Kingsbury be fired during the season?

Cardinals vs. Rams: Two disappointments with cloudy futures - Revenge of the Birds

Instead of a clash of NFC contenders, this Sunday’s Cardinals/Rams game is an underwhelming matchup between also-rans. With the season already looking like a failure for both teams, let’s take a look at what the future might hold for these two organizations.

Nine Arizona Cardinals Listed as Questionable vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals ruled two players out with nine more questionable ahead of their meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kyle Shanahan Expects Javon Kinlaw to Return to the 49ers this Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return from the Injured Reserve List this season.

5 49ers to watch on offense against the Chargers: Can Brandon Aiyuk keep it rolling? - Niners Nation

Aiyuk took significant strides during the previous three games

Around The NFL

The NFL in Germany, an oral history: ‘Beer and brats. It’s like being in Wisconsin’ - The Athletic

"London's fine, it sells out, it's real popular, but Germany was where the fan base was for American football."

NFL Week 10 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 10.

NFL Week 10 injuries - Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, more

Our NFL Nation reporters have the latest injury updates to key players entering Week 10.

Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones among five quarterbacks with most at stake in second half; Dallas' big decision

Which NFL quarterbacks have the most at stake in the second half of the 2022 season? What will the Dallas Cowboys do with their backfield in the coming offseason? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

NFL rookie rankings at midpoint of 2022 season: Four Seahawks in top 25, but Jets' Sauce Gardner at No. 1

Seven teams have multiple representatives in Daniel Jeremiah's NFL rookie rankings at midseason, but one of the year's most surprising squads dominates the competition in his top 25.

Tyreek Hill has message for Tua Tagovailoa detractors

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had another message Friday for those who criticized quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prior to the season.

Josh Allen injury impact: Three biggest ways Bills offense will change if Case Keenum starts at quarterback - CBSSports.com

Keenum would start Sunday vs. the Vikings if Allen can't play due to an elbow injury

Is Jalen Hurts an RPO Mirage? | Football Outsiders

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense are thriving thanks to the RPO. But can they keep it up?