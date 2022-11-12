SBNation Reacts Results: Can you win the division in the first half?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The back half of the 2022 NFL season has arrived, and the Seattle Seahawks are sitting pretty, all alone atop the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals all well behind the Hawks. There is no doubt that the Hawks have far exceeded the expectations of most fans and pundits for the year, and with that in mind, the belief is that things are heading in the right direction.

Of course, one of the biggest factors in creating the success of the Seahawks this season has been the stellar play of quarterback Geno Smith. With eight games left Smith has already set a career high with 15 touchdowns, and his 73.1% completion percentage leads the league. Obviously, there’s a whole lot of season left, but Smith has put up those numbers playing disciplined, smart football by making the proper reads and getting the ball out on time.

That all said, fans are now divided on whether the Hawks should use a first round pick on a quarterback in the 2023 draft.

Whether or not the team uses a first round selection on a quarterback for the future, there is little doubt about where this season is heading, and that is to the postseason.

Perhaps more importantly than simply making the playoffs, more than two thirds of fans now have the Seahawks winning the NFC West. (Author’s note: And here is a perfect example of how asking the same question a different way can yield slightly different results.)

Sunday the Seahawks have the opportunity to take a significant step in that direction when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.