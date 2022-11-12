Seahawks elevate Vi Jones for matchup against Bucs

Early Sunday morning for residents of the Seattle area, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first ever regular season NFL game played in Germany. The matchup in Munich features the Seahawks facing off against Tom Brady, who of course won one of his six Super Bowls against Pete Carroll and the Legion of Boom at the conclusion of the 2014 season.

When the Hawks do take to the field to face the Bucs, they will have the services of undrafted free agent Vi Jones.

The @Seahawks made one practice squad elevation this evening. https://t.co/9dGqu7iujq — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 12, 2022

Jones signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in the spring, and his on-field performance caught the eye of multiple fans during the preseason.

Jones’ presence on the field could be needed Sunday, as the Hawks will be without the second member of their dangerous hybrid fullback-linebacker combo in Cullen Gillaspia. Gillaspia was placed on injured reserve Saturday after reports earlier in the week indicated Gillaspia would likely need surgery for an injury suffered against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.