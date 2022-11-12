Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: NFL TV coverage maps, local TV info, and commentators

For only the second time this season, the Seattle Seahawks are on national TV. Of course, you’ll have to get up at 6:30 AM PT to see them, but it’s still a chance for a national audience to see a Seahawks team that is way overperforming the expectations of many coming into the season.

The Seahawks’ historic meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany will air live on NFL Network, with the GameDay crew of Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, and Michael Irvin serving as the commentators, while Jamie Erdahl and Sara Walsh are the sideline reporters. Irvin’s presence of the broadcast could make this all-time chaotic.

Now many of you are wondering “What if I don’t have NFL Network?” Well the good news is if you live in the Seattle area, the game will be simulcast on KIRO-7 on CBS. If you are in Tampa, the local ABC affiliate WFTS-28 has the broadcast. These are Seattle and Tampa TV markets only, so if you’re not in those regions then off to NFL Network you go.

As for the 10 AM and 1 PM slots, the Seattle area will get the Broncos-Titans on CBS, plus the Vikings-Bills and Cowboys-Packers on FOX, per 506 Sports.

And here are the commentators for the regional slate:

10 AM

Jaguars at Chiefs (CBS) - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Texans at Giants (CBS) - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Browns at Dolphins (CBS) - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross

Broncos at Titans (CBS) - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

Vikings at Bills (FOX) - Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Lions at Bears (FOX) - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Saints at Steelers (FOX) - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

1 PM

Colts at Raiders (1:05, CBS) - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Cardinals at Rams (1:25, FOX) - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Cowboys at Packers (1:25 FOX) - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi