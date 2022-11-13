2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers 1st Quarter game thread

If the Seattle Seahawks win then they will remain in first place in the NFC West when they return from their bye week. If not... well they might lose the lead because the 49ers are going to be favored against both the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals over the next two weeks. While 6-4 through ten games is still outstanding given what most of us thought this team would be, a 7-3 mark would not only provide security for the Seahawks in the division but put them in high probability territory for at least a wild card berth.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in good position to win the NFC South on account of the division being stank. Even if they lose to Seattle they’d be in first at 4-6, which is pitiful. At 5-5? Well maybe the Bucs and Tom Brady could have the makings of a second-half surge.

This is a momentous occasion to have the NFL in Germany in the regular season! For those of you in Germany for this one I hope you’re having a great time and that you make this neutral-site game feel like a Seahawks home game but in Munich!

SEA!!!