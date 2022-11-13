Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Live game updates, highlights, score summary

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) are both sitting in first place in their respective divisions, but they want to make sure that they will remain in first by the time they’ve completed their Week 11 byes. We will see the top teams in the NFC West and NFC South collide in the NFL’s first ever regular season game in Germany. Munich’s Allianz Arena is the venue for this highly anticipated clash. Could this be Tom Brady’s final game against the Seahawks? Could Geno Smith enhance his longshot case for the MVP? Can Kenneth Walker III and Tariq Woolen continue their strong Rookie of the Year contender seasons? All questions we’ll find out the answers to in due time.

This is a live, rolling summary of the game, with a full recap coming upon conclusion of the contest. The paragraph you see right now will disappear once the game ends. Consider this more of a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you still comment during the games), and refreshing the page will produce updates.

1st Quarter

Tampa Bay received the opening kick after the Seahawks won the coin toss. Tom Brady got the ball first and went three-and-out. Tariq Woolen was tested on 3rd and 10 but Brady overshot Julio Jones and no flag was thrown for pass interference. Seattle’s first offensive possession saw DK Metcalf get a first down reception, but then the Seahawks lost ground on the next series of downs through a penalty and a 17-yard sack and punted it right back.

A big pass to Mike Evans on a crosser put Tampa Bay in field goal range, but a holding penalty took them out of it. When they got back into range, Ryan Succop hooked his 52-yard kick wide right. Seattle couldn’t take advantage as Damien Lewis’ personal foul penalty put them back 15 yards and out of Tampa Bay territory, and the 3rd and 24 play to Noah Fant gained 18 but not enough to sway Pete Carroll into going for it on 4th and 6 at Tampa’s 39.

2nd Quarter

Turns out the punt was a bad thing. Tom Brady led a 13-play, 88-yard drive that included a lot of running by Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette. On 3rd down and 10, Brady found Julio Jones wide open on a crossing route and no one followed him. Easy touchdown. 7-0 Buccaneers.

The Seahawks promptly went three-and-out with Geno Smith curiously not running on 3rd and 2 when he had space to do so, instead throwing an incomplete pass to Tyler Lockett. Another 13-play, 86-yard drive by Tampa was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette. Brady was dialed in and the coverage busts were frequent, as were the 3rd down conversions. 14-0 Buccaneers.

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter: Julio Jones 31-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady - SEA 0, TB 7

2nd Quarter: Leonard Fournette 1-yard touchdown run - SEA 0, TB 14

The Seahawks have a bye week, then return to action on Sunday, November 27th at home against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at 1:05 PM PT on CBS.