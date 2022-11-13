Seahawks Bryan Mone and L.J. Collier healthy scratches against Bucs

It’s Week 10 of the NFL season, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means a ridiculously early start time for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 9:30 am New York time kickoff is not just an early start, it’s an early, early start that is 6:30 am local time in Seattle.

The reason for the early kickoff is that the game is being played in Munich, the first ever regular season NFL game played in Germany, after five preseason games were played at Olympic Stadium in the early 1990s, with one game played there each preseason from 1990 through 1994.

Due to the fact that the Seahawks have an open roster spot on the 53 man roster after moving Cullen Gillaspia to injured reserve on Saturday and failing to fill his spot, the Hawks have just five players on the inactives list Sunday.

The full list of inactives is: