Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16 Post-Game Show: Sluggish Seattle’s winning streak snapped

It was an uncharacteristically slow start for the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5). You can pin it on jet lag or a difficult defensive matchup or a bad field or a combination of things, but it’s hard to win games when you’re down 21-3 in the 4th quarter. The fightback by the offense (and some of the defense) was admirable but it was too little, too late, and a 21-16 loss in front of a raucous crowd at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Geno Smith went 23/33 for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns, but his costly red zone fumble followed by yet another long drive allowed by the defense resulted in that aforementioned 21-3 lead. Tariq Woolen and Cody Barton each recorded interceptions, but Woolen’s was more noteworthy because it was on an epically awful Leonard Fournette trick play pass.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens is here to recap the loss in his post-game reaction show. Have a listen in the audio player below:

