Twitter reacts to Tariq Woolen’s trick play pick, Seahawks’ loss to Bucs in Munich

By Stan Taylor
Seattle Seahawks&nbsp;v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks winning streak has been snapped. It was fun while it lasted, at least. But even in a disappointing loss, there were still some decent highlights mixed in. Like Tariq Woolen’s interception on a pass intended for — not thrown by — Tom Brady!

Woolen wasn’t alone either, as Cody Barton snagged his first interception of the season, as well.

The atmosphere in Germany seemed pretty incredible on television, and it seems even more incredible for those lucky enough to be there in person.

Now, I don’t officially have an opinion on the issue, but some fans were less than pleased with the officiating in the game. Particularly for a few calls (or non calls, as the case may vary) which ended up having an impact on the game.

The defense faced some surprising challenges after looking solid during their recent stretch of success. The run defense, in particular, struggled. Overall, it was the roughest performance we have seen from this team for a few weeks, even though this was still far from what they looked like to begin the season.

But it isn’t all doom and gloom, as players and fans alike are still high on this team. Even during a rough outing for the defense, they still managed to hold Tom Brady and the Buccaneers run game to 21 points, and the turnovers where fun to watch. Ultimately, it will be a testament to the perseverance of this team if they can come back from this one and get back on track when they host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

And the Denver Broncos lost.

