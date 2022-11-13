Twitter reacts to Tariq Woolen’s trick play pick, Seahawks’ loss to Bucs in Munich

The Seattle Seahawks winning streak has been snapped. It was fun while it lasted, at least. But even in a disappointing loss, there were still some decent highlights mixed in. Like Tariq Woolen’s interception on a pass intended for — not thrown by — Tom Brady!
.@_Tariqwoolen getting the stop we needed. pic.twitter.com/WHEqbxVVGg— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 13, 2022
Two of the most iconic one on one matchups in Seahawks history pic.twitter.com/oRWkm9EYxn— Parker (@ParkerLewes) November 13, 2022
They tested Tariq with a pass to Tom Brady?!?— Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) November 13, 2022
Yes we lost, but this: pic.twitter.com/DULkGxuiwm— Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) November 13, 2022
Tariq Woolen has 5 interceptions this season.— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 13, 2022
Woolen wasn’t alone either, as Cody Barton snagged his first interception of the season, as well.
Cody Barton picks off Tom Brady! #ProUtes pic.twitter.com/fS9KjanFqJ— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 13, 2022
It's fucking wild that Tom Brady went 398 pass attempts without an interception, and then gets picked off by CODY BARTON— Paddy O'Furniture (@GoSeaHox) November 13, 2022
The atmosphere in Germany seemed pretty incredible on television, and it seems even more incredible for those lucky enough to be there in person.
69,811 partying Germans and Americans singing John Denver’s “Country Road” a capella at Seahawks-Buccaneers in Munich @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ypwtXVJ8mc— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 13, 2022
A game for sure should be played in Germany again. The crowd and atmosphere was amazing, but not with those field conditions. If they offer to make better field conditions for an nfl game the nfl should go back— Jamalszn (@Jamalsznn) November 13, 2022
We deserve overtime. I want more.— DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) November 13, 2022
Now, I don’t officially have an opinion on the issue, but some fans were less than pleased with the officiating in the game. Particularly for a few calls (or non calls, as the case may vary) which ended up having an impact on the game.
F@ck you Refs!!!— kristi (@kristij7gohawks) November 13, 2022
I don’t accept this explanation by officials.. So let me get this straight.. An OPI / holding is allowed by the offence if the ball isn’t “thrown there”? What? Explain this to me like I’m 5. #AskingForAFriend #GoHawks #Believe #AllIn #Seahawks https://t.co/4n0awMEnDO— Tameka Renee (@TheMomNextDoor2) November 13, 2022
I'm not normally that person but you will never convince me that "they" didn't want the Bucs to win this game. Absolutely trash called game, trash.
didn’t want the Bucs to win this game. Absolutely trash called game, trash.
Officials meeting. One looks up to the replay of hit on Geno and you can see him mouth “pick it up” what a gong show this whole day is #Seahawks— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 13, 2022
The defense faced some surprising challenges after looking solid during their recent stretch of success. The run defense, in particular, struggled. Overall, it was the roughest performance we have seen from this team for a few weeks, even though this was still far from what they looked like to begin the season.
Cody Barton being the best player on defense today has torn my soul apart to the point where I am capable of creating a horcrux— FOOTBALL ANA (GENOPILLED) (@FootballGirlAna) November 13, 2022
Buccaneers came in averaging 20 rushes for 60 yards. They were worse than bad.— John Parodyvid Fraley (@johndavidfraley) November 13, 2022
They rushed 39 times for 165 today. Youch
Seahawks should have done some high knees on the flight— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 13, 2022
Seahawks are 0-3 vs the NFC South— Camden MacLaren ️⚧️ (@Prose_Edda) November 13, 2022
Dickson is tryin keep us in this damn game solo— kristi (@kristij7gohawks) November 13, 2022
I'm so tired of teams doing shit they never do against the Seahawks https://t.co/7wc1xQZH3W— Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) November 13, 2022
Dear Seahawks fans: I deeply regret earlier this week saying I wanted to see what Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense look like if they need a comeback win. I’ve since learned that a comfortable lead is also fine. I will and can be better.— Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) November 13, 2022
But it isn’t all doom and gloom, as players and fans alike are still high on this team. Even during a rough outing for the defense, they still managed to hold Tom Brady and the Buccaneers run game to 21 points, and the turnovers where fun to watch. Ultimately, it will be a testament to the perseverance of this team if they can come back from this one and get back on track when they host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.
Hey, Seahawks fans pic.twitter.com/ga9OUdtnu7— Marielle (@marielle922) November 13, 2022
Fwiw, I don’t think there’s any reason for Seahawks fans to panic.— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 13, 2022
Bummer of a game from the defense despite getting two gift-wrapped takeaways.
Seahawks still in 1st place no matter what happens today btw. Enjoy your Sunday. Go Hawks— Alex Mueller (@AlexMueller23) November 13, 2022
It is finished. That being said, proud of the team for fighting until the end, giving themselves a chance. The Bucs were clicking on all cylinders today and the Seahawks took too long to get their offense and defense going. Brady shows his experience in these kinds of games.— Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) November 13, 2022
Business-like Seahawks locker room here in Munich. No real anger. Frustrated they played so poorly to begin. Proud of how they stormed back in the 4th quarter. Know they are still in 1st place. And they absolutely LOVED the trip, today's game scene, the fans--all of it.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 13, 2022
Geno Smith's 2nd half:— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 13, 2022
17/23 for 206 yards and 2 TDs.
It's just that fumble. Just. That. Fumble. Otherwise the adjustments made after halftime worked.
And the Denver Broncos lost.
Titans pick-off Russ for the game‼️— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 13, 2022
(via @Titans)pic.twitter.com/p5C2qR5nDG
Well, from a #Seahawks perspective, at least the Broncos lost again to move to 3-6— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) November 13, 2022
Pete Carroll and Seahawks fans after finessing the Broncos for Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/ZssZOYJEW6— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 13, 2022
WILSON PICKED! BRONCOS LOSE!— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 13, 2022
