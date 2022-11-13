Twitter reacts to Tariq Woolen’s trick play pick, Seahawks’ loss to Bucs in Munich

The Seattle Seahawks winning streak has been snapped. It was fun while it lasted, at least. But even in a disappointing loss, there were still some decent highlights mixed in. Like Tariq Woolen’s interception on a pass intended for — not thrown by — Tom Brady!

Two of the most iconic one on one matchups in Seahawks history pic.twitter.com/oRWkm9EYxn — Parker (@ParkerLewes) November 13, 2022

They tested Tariq with a pass to Tom Brady?!? — Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) November 13, 2022

Yes we lost, but this: pic.twitter.com/DULkGxuiwm — Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) November 13, 2022

Tariq Woolen has 5 interceptions this season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 13, 2022

Woolen wasn’t alone either, as Cody Barton snagged his first interception of the season, as well.

It's fucking wild that Tom Brady went 398 pass attempts without an interception, and then gets picked off by CODY BARTON — Paddy O'Furniture (@GoSeaHox) November 13, 2022

The atmosphere in Germany seemed pretty incredible on television, and it seems even more incredible for those lucky enough to be there in person.

69,811 partying Germans and Americans singing John Denver’s “Country Road” a capella at Seahawks-Buccaneers in Munich ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/ypwtXVJ8mc — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 13, 2022

A game for sure should be played in Germany again. The crowd and atmosphere was amazing, but not with those field conditions. If they offer to make better field conditions for an nfl game the nfl should go back — Jamalszn (@Jamalsznn) November 13, 2022

We deserve overtime. I want more. — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) November 13, 2022

Now, I don’t officially have an opinion on the issue, but some fans were less than pleased with the officiating in the game. Particularly for a few calls (or non calls, as the case may vary) which ended up having an impact on the game.

F@ck you Refs!!! — kristi (@kristij7gohawks) November 13, 2022

I don’t accept this explanation by officials.. So let me get this straight.. An OPI / holding is allowed by the offence if the ball isn’t “thrown there”? What? Explain this to me like I’m 5. #AskingForAFriend #GoHawks #Believe #AllIn #Seahawks https://t.co/4n0awMEnDO — Tameka Renee (@TheMomNextDoor2) November 13, 2022

I’m not normally that person but you will never convince me that “they”

didn’t want the Bucs to win this game. Absolutely trash called game, trash. — Jenn (@Jennmombomb) November 13, 2022

Officials meeting. One looks up to the replay of hit on Geno and you can see him mouth “pick it up” what a gong show this whole day is #Seahawks — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) November 13, 2022

The defense faced some surprising challenges after looking solid during their recent stretch of success. The run defense, in particular, struggled. Overall, it was the roughest performance we have seen from this team for a few weeks, even though this was still far from what they looked like to begin the season.

Cody Barton being the best player on defense today has torn my soul apart to the point where I am capable of creating a horcrux — FOOTBALL ANA (GENOPILLED) (@FootballGirlAna) November 13, 2022

Buccaneers came in averaging 20 rushes for 60 yards. They were worse than bad.



They rushed 39 times for 165 today. Youch — John Parodyvid Fraley (@johndavidfraley) November 13, 2022

Seahawks should have done some high knees on the flight — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 13, 2022

Seahawks are 0-3 vs the NFC South — Camden MacLaren ️‍⚧️ (@Prose_Edda) November 13, 2022

Dickson is tryin keep us in this damn game solo — kristi (@kristij7gohawks) November 13, 2022

I'm so tired of teams doing shit they never do against the Seahawks https://t.co/7wc1xQZH3W — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) November 13, 2022

Dear Seahawks fans: I deeply regret earlier this week saying I wanted to see what Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense look like if they need a comeback win. I’ve since learned that a comfortable lead is also fine. I will and can be better. — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) November 13, 2022

But it isn’t all doom and gloom, as players and fans alike are still high on this team. Even during a rough outing for the defense, they still managed to hold Tom Brady and the Buccaneers run game to 21 points, and the turnovers where fun to watch. Ultimately, it will be a testament to the perseverance of this team if they can come back from this one and get back on track when they host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.

Fwiw, I don’t think there’s any reason for Seahawks fans to panic.



Bummer of a game from the defense despite getting two gift-wrapped takeaways. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 13, 2022

Seahawks still in 1st place no matter what happens today btw. Enjoy your Sunday. Go Hawks — Alex Mueller (@AlexMueller23) November 13, 2022

It is finished. That being said, proud of the team for fighting until the end, giving themselves a chance. The Bucs were clicking on all cylinders today and the Seahawks took too long to get their offense and defense going. Brady shows his experience in these kinds of games. — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) November 13, 2022

Business-like Seahawks locker room here in Munich. No real anger. Frustrated they played so poorly to begin. Proud of how they stormed back in the 4th quarter. Know they are still in 1st place. And they absolutely LOVED the trip, today's game scene, the fans--all of it. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 13, 2022

Geno Smith's 2nd half:



17/23 for 206 yards and 2 TDs.



It's just that fumble. Just. That. Fumble. Otherwise the adjustments made after halftime worked. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 13, 2022

And the Denver Broncos lost.

Well, from a #Seahawks perspective, at least the Broncos lost again to move to 3-6 — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) November 13, 2022

Pete Carroll and Seahawks fans after finessing the Broncos for Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/ZssZOYJEW6 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 13, 2022