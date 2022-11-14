‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread: Commanders at Eagles

It’s another glorious Monday Night matchup between a powerhouse NFL team and one that is hoping to complete a few good passes.

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the legally-problematic Washington Commanders for their divisional rematch. The first time around, it was 24-8 Eagles. That was before the transition from Carson Wentz to Taylor Heinicke at QB for Washington.

For Philadelphia, the game still matters, as they remain one game ahead in the #1 seed chase. For the Commanders - you cannot make this up - at 4-5 they’re only a game back of the final wild card spot in the NFC. The Atlanta Falcons held the tie-breaker until Thursday, but there’s still half a season left and the point is the NFC is bad.

For the Seahawks, any Eagles losses technically bring them closer to a better seed in the playoff hunt. A surprise loss would suddenly bring the more difficult second half of Philadelphia’s schedule into play. On the other side, Seattle’s not praying for any of the low-record teams to fall off a cliff while eyeballing the Denver Broncos draft picks. Washington is only a win ahead of Denver and staying that way is preferable.

Unfortunately, it would take quite a bit to win on the road against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia defense.

The Pick: The Eagles will win, comfortably, and we’ll take the Over on 43, but also for the Commanders, who are playing better lately, to cover the 11 point spread put out by DraftKings Sportsbook.