Post-Snap Reads 11/14: Seahawks lose sloppy game in Munich to Buccaneers

Seahawks-Bucs final score: A recap, a reaction, a stock up/down report

11/13/22: What happened in Munich? Seaside Joe 1350

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Give Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Rude Wake Up Call in Munich - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Doomed by a sluggish start on offense, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks weren't able to get enough chances to pull off a late comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprisingly leaning on a stout run game to hold on for a 21-16 win in Germany.

Seattle Seahawks Fall Short in Late Comeback Bid vs. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks nearly pulled off an epic comeback vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, but fell just short.

Seahawks gashed in trenches by Bucs, spoiling Germany trip and 4-game win streak - The Athletic

Seattle let an anemic Tampa Bay running game have its best day of the season, leading to a stinging loss heading into the bye week.

Seahawks' Week 10 Loss To Tampa Bay “A Real Opportunity Missed”

The Seahawks’ comeback attempt fell short in a 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Instant reaction: Seahawks well beaten in Munich « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks beaten in Germany

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 21-16 loss to Bucs - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' trip to Germany didn't produce a win, as they fell 21-16 to the Buccaneers in Munich. The voices of Seattle Sports react.

Should the Seahawks be concerned about Week 10 loss to Bucs?

And so the best explanation for the Seahawks’ worst performance since their Week 2 debacle in Santa Clara may be that they simply got beat by the greatest quarterback of all time and a team that’s better than Tampa Bay’s 4-5 record entering the game indicated. Whatever it was, the Seahawks (6-4) played too well during the four-game winning streak they brought across the Atlantic to conclude after one loss that their bubble is bursting, especially given their strong second-half rally.

Seahawks' performance falls short in front of 'unforgettable' Munich crowd

They allowed the worst-rushing team in the NFL by several measurements to run roughshod over them.

‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers

Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds.

Los Angeles Rams Offense Sputters Once Again In Loss to Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams offense put together another uninspiring performance against the Cardinals.

Rams-Cardinals Winners & Losers: John Wolford was in over his head - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford’s backup was incredibly erratic, which even resulted in injury to Cooper Kupp

Rams lose to Cardinals: Why are John Wolford, Bryce Perkins on roster? - Turf Show Times

Turf Show Times: Instant Reaction Podcast

Arizona Cardinals beat Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 road victory - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals win 27-17 in the Rams’ house, as Colt McCoy fills in for Kyle Murray

Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy's Play in Rams Win - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury opened his postgame press conference with praise for quarterback Colt McCoy, who stepped up in a major way in the team's 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Outlast Chargers in 22-16 Win Despite Ugly Offensive Performance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers gutted out a tough win against the Chargers when it should've been much easier. Issues with the 49ers are yet again stemming from the offense.

49ers vs Chargers Week 10 podcast: Niners defense secures comeback win - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers defeat of the Chargers

49ers beat Chargers in Week 10 Niners comeback victory on SNF - Niners Nation

The 49ers defense did its job and the San Francisco offense came through late to LA Chargers

49ers aren't dominant, but running game and defense squeeze out win over Chargers

There are times when you see the San Francisco 49ers' talent on display. It might be a big play by Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey, or a big stop for the defense.

NFL Week 10 takeaways: Are Vikings a Super Bowl threat? Is Josh McDaniels’ job safe? - The Athletic

Sunday's highlights included Vikings-Bills and Cowboys-Packers OT drama, plus an embarrassing Raiders loss to the Colts.

Justin Jefferson's fourth-down catch, career high 193 yards help Vikings prevail

LeBron James, OBJ and more were tuned in to the Vikings' 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills -- and it may just go down as the "Justin Jefferson game."

NFL Week 10 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 10.

Gut-wrenching loss to Vikings raises host of questions about Bills

After a brutal loss to the Vikings, where do the Bills go from here? Judy Battista reports from Buffalo, where she says the repair to the most important part of the team's season began on Sunday night.

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 10 action.

NFL Winners and Losers: Mike McDaniel is legit, Tua is thriving and Dolphins — not the Bills — are rolling atop AFC East

When the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, their social media team was on the private plane conveniently taking video of his first FaceTime call with Tua Tagovailoa.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy gets cold reality check in his return to Lambeau Field | Opinion

In his long-awaited, much-hyped return to Lambeau Field, Mike McCarthy managed to achieve something that had never been done before in the storied history of the Dallas Cowboys.