Two Seahawks land on PFF’s Midseason All-Rookie Team

Six and a half months ago, the Seahawks sent out a tweet introducing their 2022 draft class.

We didn’t know it at the time, but the Seahawks had a damn good draft with six of their selections making significant contributions through the first ten weeks of the season and giving the 12s plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Now, two of them have been named to the Pro Football Focus Midseason All-Rookie Team; one on each side of the ball.

First up, we have 3rd-round selection Abraham Lucas:

In terms of unlikelihood for a rookie draft pick, finding a legitimately above-average pass-protecting offensive tackle in the third round is incredibly high. However, Lucas has allowed only 15 pressures on 346 pass-blocking snaps for a 73.9 pass-blocking grade this season.

And then we have the super-obvious one, Mr. How the Heck Was He Still on the Board in the 5th Round, Tariq Woolen:

Woolen wasn’t supposed to be this good this quickly. The fastest corner at the combine, he was playing wide receiver only a few short years ago, but now his four interceptions rank first at the position. He’s now had seven straight games with either a pick or a pass breakup, and the only thing pushing his 72.4 coverage grade down is his six penalties on the year.

Both players are more than deserving of this recognition.

Well done! And Go Hawks!

