Seattle Seahawks News

Is the "rookie contract quarterback" argument holding up this season?

The Seahawks have the best bargain in the NFL, but the Chiefs have just the plain best quarterback: Seaside Joe 1351

Run-Game Woes Resurface as Seattle Seahawks Potential Achilles Heel in Loss to Tampa Bay Bucs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A key ingredient in a stark discrepancy in third down efficiency between the two teams on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks couldn't run the ball offensively or stop the previously ineffective Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rushing attack in a disappointing 21-16 defeat.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 21-16 Loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich

Local and national media react to Seattle's 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rost: What we learned about the Seahawks in Week 10 - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost breaks down what needs to be taken seriously after the Seahawks lost to Tampa Bay in Germany to fall to 6-4 this season.

What do Seahawks do long-term at QB with Geno Smith and NFL draft? - Seattle Sports

Brock & Salk discuss the Seahawks' long-term approach at quarterback, such as extending Geno Smith and using an early pick in the NFL Draft.

How Tom Brady keeps doing this is anybody’s guess, but the Seahawks are still fine

Confession: It’s crazy but I’ve doubted Tom Brady for a long time. How can you doubt a GOAT? Because he’s a quarterback in his 40s, and in his case, since he’s 45, in his mid-40s!

Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 lingering questions after Seahawks' loss in Germany

Still, durable as Walker may be, it’s going to be asking a lot of him to handle playing 70-80% of the snaps every game the rest of the way — he played 87% against Tampa Bay — not only carrying the ball a ton but handling pass blocking (we saw a few slips there for him Sunday in something he has otherwise usually been pretty good at) and pass catching.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams QB John Wolford Has Brutal Honesty About Offense vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wolford explained what went wrong for the Rams offense in their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams Repeat: Are the Rams the worst defending Super Bowl champion ever? - Turf Show Times

Where do the Rams rank as defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history?

Los Angeles Rams Week 10 takeaways: Sean McVay’s playcalling is nonsense - Turf Show Times

Rams now find themselves in last-place of NFC West

Red Rain Podcast: ARI 27 LAR 17 “I Like Where This Is Heading” (Kliff Kingsbury) - Revenge of the Birds

This past week, following the Cardinals’ disappointing 31-21 home loss to the Seahawks, Kliff Kingsbury was asked whether he would finally give up his play calling for the Rams game, to which Kliff...

Arizona Cardinals: Seven Notable Stats From Win Over Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals went into SoFi Stadium and snagged a huge win over their NFC West rivals in the Los Angeles Rams. Here's some notable numbers that tell the story.

Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Have Scored Just 22 Points per Game this Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently explained why the San Francisco 49ers have scored just 22 points per game this season despite lots of talent on offense.

49ers beat Chargers Week 10: DeMeco Ryans leads Niners’ second-half defense - Niners Nation

The 49ers defense hasn’t allowed 100 yards in the second half of the two previous games. DeMeco Ryans adjustments worked against Chargers

Around The NFL

What’s wrong with Raiders, Rams and NFL underachievers — and which can make playoffs: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The Bills get a reminder from the past, the Patriots need to learn from the Dolphins' past, and past is present again for the Titans.

Was Vikings-Bills best game of NFL season? Explaining the ending

We just witnessed one of the wackiest NFL games ever, according to ESPN's win expectancy model. Here's how Minnesota stunned Buffalo.

NFL Week 10 - Most fashionable player arrivals

NFL Week 10 is in full swing. From Germany to Miami, players turned heads with fashionable arrivals on Sunday.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase eyes return - National Football Post

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase plans to test his hip in practice this week following Cincinnati’s Week 10 bye.

NFL Power Rankings: Super Bowl windows close fast, and the Bills are blowing one

What we'll remember from last postseason is the Buffalo Bills losing an intense overtime game at the Kansas City Chiefs. The complaints about not getting the ball after losing the OT coin toss. The defense's failure in the final 13 seconds of regulation.