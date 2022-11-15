Cooper Kupp placed on injured reserve, won’t play vs. Seahawks in Week 13

The Los Angeles Rams are reeling and they have been wrecked with injuries more than any other Sean McVay era team. Unfortunately for them, the hits keep on coming.

Superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a nasty looking ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, when a wayward pass by John Wolford sailed over Kupp’s head and then Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson crashed into his leg as Kupp descended from his jump. Kupp struggled to put weight on his leg and he didn’t return to the game.

On Tuesday the Rams placed Kupp on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp will undergo surgery, but did not say that this is a season-ending injury. At the very least he’ll miss four games which puts him out of the December 4th matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp predictably leads the Rams in receptions (75), yards (812), and touchdowns (6) and is by far their most important offensive player. For perspective, the next leading wide receiver is Allen Robinson with 29 catches for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns. Seahawks fans are well accustomed to Kupp lighting up Seattle, as he’s amassed 58 catches for 700 yards and 5 touchdowns in ten regular season games played. Outside of the 2nd half of the 2018 game (when he tore his ACL), this will be the first time Kupp has not played against the Seahawks in his career.

With the Rams sitting at 3-6 their playoff hopes are on life support; if they cannot sweep the two-game road trip against the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs then it’s time to slam the door on the defending champs. If Los Angeles has no practical path to the postseason by the time Kupp would be eligible to return off injured reserve, it would stand to reason that the Rams may just shut him down for the season, which means the Seahawks wouldn’t face Kupp at all in the 2022 season.

For no reason other than just to spew facts, I should note that every Seahawks division title won under Pete Carroll was clinched by virtue of a home win against the Rams. The Seahawks play the Rams in the regular season finale at Lumen Field, just as they did in 2010, 2013, and 2014. I say no more.