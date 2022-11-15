Seahawks bringing Tre Brown back

The first place Seattle Seahawks are set to enjoy a weekend off after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first ever regular season game played in Germany, but that does not mean that all was quiet on the roster churn front.

Specifically, the Hawks activated 2021 fourth round pick, cornerback Tre Brown, from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday afternoon.

The team had an open roster spot on the 53-man roster after Cullen Gillaspia was moved to injured reserve recently. Thus, no corresponding move was needed in order to make room for Brown on the roster.

In addition, the Hawks also released Kevin Kassis from the practice squad on Tuesday, meaning that the team now has an open spot on the practice squad. While the team traditionally holds tryouts and free agent visits on Tuesdays, there were neither according to the official NFL transaction wire for the day.