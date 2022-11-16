Seahawks Reacts Survey: How many wins will Seattle have before the 49ers rematch?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’ve reached the bye week edition of the Seahawks Reacts survey!

You’ve got the confidence poll as usual but also three customized questions, starting with the win total. Seattle is favored to qualify for the playoffs, which is certainly not what was anticipated at the start of the season. At 6-4 they have three games before their pivotal rematch against the San Francisco 49ers: vs. Raiders, at Rams, vs. Panthers. We want to know what you think the Seahawks win total will be before December 15th.

Tied to the first question is the overall outlook of Seattle as a playoff team. The loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers no longer puts control of the NFC West lead in their hands, and the potential surge of the 5-5 Washington Commanders could produce a viable contender for that 7th seed. Given the preseason expectations and where the team stands at the moment, would you consider it disappointing if the Seahawks missed the postseason? This is definitely a question I didn’t envision posting.

Lastly there’s the emerging star rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen! He has five interceptions on the season, which briefly tied for the league lead before Chauncey Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles recorded his sixth INT on Monday night. Woolen will continue to get tested but that means he’ll have more opportunities for picks. Do you see Woolen ending the regular season with the most interceptions? There’s a separator for sole possession and tied for top spot.

