Pete Carroll provided some injury updates (that later turned into the activating of Tre Brown to the active roster) and also addressed some key moments from the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. He brought up the playing surface at Allianz Arena, the 3rd down difficulties, and even the critical fumble by Geno Smith in the third quarter. All that and more on his appearance on Seattle Sports 710!

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 two-round mock draft: How high could Broncos' picks become?

Denver's future is bleak so that Seattle's doesn't have to be: Seaside Joe 1352

Contract Talks 'Coming' For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Set to be a free agent after the season, Smith is set for a potentially big payday from the Seahawks.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The Seahawks got off to a slow start in the first-ever NFL regular season game on German soil, falling to the Buccaneers, 21-16.

Tuesday Round-Up Seahawks' Abraham Lucas & Tariq Woolen Named to PFF Midseason All-Rookie Team

Seahawks rookie tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Tariq Woolen were named to Pro Football Focus’ Midseason All-Rookie Team.

Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a "nightmare" - ProFootballTalk

If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible.

Hasselbeck: Why Carroll, Geno have Seahawks in 1st place at bye week - Seattle Sports

Legendary Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck shares his insight into Seattle's great start as well as HC Pete Carroll and QB Geno Smith.

Pete Carroll breaks down what went wrong in Seahawks' loss to Bucs - Seattle Sports

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll broke down Seattle's 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, including the Bucs' rushing attack.

Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’ - The News Tribune

DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over.

NFC West News

'It's Humbling': Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay Shares Lessons Learned from Disappointing Start - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' 3-6 start has embodied as an unprecedented stretch of difficulties under sixth-year coach Sean McVay. Though his eyes are focused forward, McVay found perspective on the struggles and believes there are positives to take away.

Rams 2022 playoff hopes: Sean McVay not heading for another Super Bowl this season - Turf Show Times

Rams’ head coach may be basked in the Super Bowl victory for too long

5 steps to help Matthew Stafford return to form next season - Turf Show Times

The plan to "run it back" was a disaster, so here’s how the Rams can "run it again"

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan is reversing an infamous trend - Niners Nation

Trailing at halftime has not been a huge obstacle lately for the 49ers

Aaron Banks is Solidifying Himself as a High-End Starter for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Aaron Banks was being written off before given a legitimate chance. Now, he is proving the 49ers right for entrusting him as a starter.

How Second-String Studs Propelled Arizona Cardinals' Road Win - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals received help from a handful of backup players in their road victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Cardinals Cut Eno Benjamin, Arizona running back released - Revenge of the Birds

Well, the positive buzz surrounding the Cardinals after their 27-17 upset win over the Rams didn’t last very long, did it?

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings continue to rise, Chiefs move into top spot - The Athletic

The Eagles are undefeated no longer, the Bills lose their second straight game and the Dolphins keep rolling with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL Week 11 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, hot seat update

There is a shuffle in the top 10, plus NFL Nation evaluates its preseason choices for the hot seat. Check out our updated rankings.

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke iced out after win over Eagles

After the Commanders' 32-21 upset of the Eagles, Heinicke was videoed on the plane wearing silver and gold chains around his neck.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Justin Fields, Christian Kirk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers - NFL.com

With Pro Bowl fan voting opening today, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five NFC and five AFC. Plus, Tua Tagovailoa enters the top-15 offensive player rankings. Where does he land?

Commanders not ready to make QB call - National Football Post

Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made.

Aaron Rodgers issues challenge to NFL over player injuries - Larry Brown Sports

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers issued a challenge to the NFL to do away with artificial playing surfaces to prevent injuries

As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes - Yahoo Sports

Deshaun Watson is going to walk onto a regular-season practice field on Wednesday. What that means for the Cleveland Browns is vastly different than the unrealized hopes and dreams of September.

AFC Beasts | Football Outsiders

Miami moves up five spots, Buffalo is back to No. 1, and the AFC East looks awesome. Plus, how is Minnesota pulling off an 8-1 record?