2023 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks currently hold 7th overall pick thanks to Broncos

If I were to tell you back in August that the Seattle Seahawks would currently hold the 7th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft through the midway point of the season, you’d have probably assumed the team was as bad as you expected they would be. As it turns out, that pick is actually the one received from the Denver Broncos as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.

Let’s ignore the playoff teams (who would take spots 19-32 in some order) and focus on the teams that are currently not in the postseason if the season were to end today. Tankathon has got the latest order:

The draft order will fluctuate over the coming weeks but at the moment you notice that four of the top-10 picks are occupied by teams who acquired a first-rounder via trade. In the case of the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Seahawks, all of them traded away their respective franchise quarterbacks and got multiple first-rounders in return. For the Philadelphia Eagles, they just traded the 16th and 19th overall picks in the 2022 Draft for the New Orleans Saints’ 18th overall pick, a couple of other picks in that same draft, and a 2023 first-rounder plus a 2024 second-rounder.

With two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and a road trip at the Baltimore Ravens still on the docket, it’s a near certainty that Denver will have at least nine losses. ESPN’s Football Power Index has a projected draft order that is as favorable as it gets for Seattle.

1. Texans

2. Panthers

3. Seahawks (via DEN)

4. Bears

5. Steelers

6. Raiders

7. Lions

8. Eagles (via NO)

9. Lions (via LAR)

10. Jaguars

So while the Las Vegas Raiders are in the toilet, we would greatly appreciate that before they face the Seattle Seahawks on November 27th they take care of business and sweep the season series against Denver. Let’s get that pick even higher!