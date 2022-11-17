Interest in the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first ever NFL regular season game in Germany was through the roof. I’m sure though the article that will capture your attention is what Mike Salk had to say about Jody Allen’s involvement and impact on the success of the 2022 Seahawks.

Links below!

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks at the bye: What we know, and what we still must learn - The Athletic ($)

We're confident in Geno Smith and his pass protection delivering quality play down the stretch, but can the run game find consistency?

Seahawks Football 101: Where Seattle's run D lacked vs Buccaneers - Seattle Sports

Dave Wyman breaks down why the Seahawks didn't stop the run against the Buccaneers in Germany after shutting down the Giants.

Salk: Time to give parent of Seahawks' success, Jody Allen, proper credit - Seattle Sports

It's time to give Seahawks owner Jody Allen the credit she deserves for Seattle's success this year, Mike Salk writes for SeattleSports.com.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Week 10 Matchup Garners Record Ratings - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks’ Week 10 matchup with Tampa Bay in Munich set NFL Network international game viewership record

NFC West News

Matthew Stafford practices in full, expects to start on Sunday - ProFootballTalk

Kyler Murray initially injured his hamstring in Week Eight at Minnesota - ProFootballTalk

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray feels 'good' but unsure of status for MNF - ESPN

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that his injured hamstring feels "a lot better" but he's still unsure of his status for Monday night's game in Mexico City.

How George Kittle hilariously prophesied 49ers' Christian McCaffrey trade - NBC Sports Bay Area

George Kittle has been manifesting the 49ers' trade for Christian McCaffrey for years, and when it finally happened, he was beside himself.

Cardinals designate Hollywood Brown (foot) to return to practice; WR could be ready to play on 'MNF'

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't rule out the possibility of Brown being

Around the NFL

Andy Dalton remains Saints' starting quarterback - ProFootballTalk

Russell Wilson: First of all, I have to play better - ProFootballTalk

Eagles add DT Linval Joseph to aid run defense; TE Dallas Goedert to IR - ESPN

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles on Wednesday, while the team put tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve.

Why Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins could win -- or lose -- the AFC East - ESPN

If the season ended today, all four teams would make the playoffs. Here's a look at why each could win the AFC East and their biggest vulnerability.

Cowboys Upset Proves Packers Are Viable Playoff Threat | Football Outsiders

Green Bay's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas wasn't a fluke. The Packers' new offensive game plan makes them a threat to beat anyone left on their schedule.

Watch Out, NFL—Brady and the Bucs are Back | Football Outsiders

With better health on the offensive line and at wide receiver, Tom Brady had one of his best games of the year against Seattle in Germany.

RB Index, Week 11: Lamar Jackson no longer the NFL's most electric runner

Has Lamar Jackson been supplanted as the NFL's most electric rusher? Maurice Jones-Drew says yes. Plus, MJD updates his ranking of the top 15 running backs right now.