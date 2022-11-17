Packers vs. Titans: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and game thread

The Seattle Seahawks enjoy their bye during Week 11, meaning they can sit at home and relax as occupants of first place in the NFC West while most of the rest of the league takes to the field over the weekend.

Getting the football week started streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans, a game that the Packers need in order to keep pace in the NFC Wild Card race. Sitting four and a half games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, their shot at the division seems small, and a loss would drop them behind both the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals in conference standings.

However, Seattle fans are likely far more interested in the NFC West action that will come over the weekend. Specifically, in the early slot Sunday the Los Angeles Rams will be at the Caesars Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints in a game that is essentially a must win for both teams in order to keep faint playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the other half of the division, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers will play on Monday Night Football at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Seahawks need the Niners to lose or tie in order to retain sole possession of first place in the division.

Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite over Tennessee according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

