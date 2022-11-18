New vintage Seattle Seahawks pullover Starter jackets have arrived!

Once again our apparel partners at HOMAGE have an awesome newly launched set of STARTER jackets for every NFL team, including the Seattle Seahawks. Last month they unveiled the satin jackets, this month you get a STARTER pullover jacket!

The satin jackets were a big hit among fans, and hopefully this one is too! It better be because with the rainiest part of the year coming you’ll need something to protect your head.

The details:

It’s back: HOMAGE is proud to reissue the iconic STARTER NFL Pullover jacket in an exclusive limited edition release. A certified nineties throwback, this water-resistant jacket built for every team in the league features a classic kangaroo pocket with velcro and zip closure, quilted satin interior, front and back team patch and adjustable hood. The unforgettable star of the STARTER logo remains an instantly recognizable symbol of nineties swag. The sportswear brand became associated with classic hip-hop and Hollywood in the early part of the decade, when stars from Eddie Murphy to Brooke Shields to DJ Jazzy Jeff sported STARTER’s outerwear, headwear, hoodies, and more. As a comfort-focused brand obsessed with the stories that move us, HOMAGE is thrilled to showcase such an iconic piece of nineties street fashion culture. This release is our most exclusive STARTER drop to date and is limited to less than 100 jackets per team!

I have the satin jacket and it is not just awesome, twice in the past week I’ve genuinely twice had people compliment my jacket for being awesome! My street cred points are just pilling up.

It’s a great gift for yourself or someone else and you should get them before they’re all sold out!

And while you’re here, don’t forget you can peruse the other items on sale in this link, including the “Victory Monday” shirts and the retro hoodies!